Mob Museum to sell its moonshine in Las Vegas stores

The Mob Museum, which makes moonshine in its distillery, The Underground, will soon hit shelves at Lee’s Discount Liquor stores.

It just might be an only-in-Vegas trifecta:

A Mob Museum.

That distills its own moonshine.

And will sell it off-premise.

The Mob Museum — formally known as the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement — announced Thursday that the moonshine distilled in its Underground will be for sale at the 19 stores of Lee’s Discount Liquor, with other stores, bars and restaurants to be announced later. The exact date it will be available wasn’t certain Wednesday evening.

The moonshine, in 50-ml and 750-ml bottles, is made only of yellow corn, with no additional sugar, giving it a smooth taste and “notes of buttery, sweet popcorn,” according to a statement.

“With an in-house distillery, The Underground at The Mob Museum has a distinctive asset, allowing us to provide our visitors with literally a taste of Prohibition history,” museum President and CEO Jonathan Ullman said in the statement. He added that it’s been quite popular with museum visitors — and that some of the 750-ml jars will come with $5 vouchers toward museum admission.

