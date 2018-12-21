Mr. Coco coming to Palms Las Vegas next year

The Palms has confirmed details of a highly anticipated new bar created by mixologist Francesco Lafranconi, who has long run the education program at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

Before being taken to the lounge itself, guests will be greeted downstairs with a cocktail amuse bouche. Once inside, the cocktail selection will include premium creations such as the Truffles and Bubbles, created with truffle-infused Cognac and Champagne. The dining menu will offer tableside caviar service as well as dishes created by chef Steve Benjamin, formerly of L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon. And in an unusual move for the increasingly casual city, a dress code will be enforced.

Mr. Coco is expected to open on Jan. 11.

