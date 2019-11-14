‘Multi-cuisine’ Fusion Grille opens in downtown Las Vegas

Former Ritz-Carlton chef Carlos Mora-Beltran is at helm of spot featuring breakfast, tacos, kebabs, burgers and more.

New restaurant Fusion Grille, 603 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fusion Grille, billed as a “multi-cuisine” cafe, has opened at 603 Las Vegas Blvd. South downtown, at the intersection with Bonneville Avenue.

The new restaurant, with former Ritz-Carlton chef Carlos Mora-Beltran at the helm, serves breakfast dishes such as a bagel with cream cheese or an egg and veggie burrito, as well as an array of appetizers, street tacos, burgers, kebabs, wraps, street rolls, burgers and bowls.

There are vegan and vegetarian selections, and beer and wine are available.

Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays, with 20 percent off wine and beer.

Free delivery is available within 2 miles of the restaurant.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Call 702-487-9028 or visit fusiongrillevegas.com.

