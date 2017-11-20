Naked City Pizza coming to El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas

Naked City Pizza is expanding into downtown. The local chain will take over the Pizza Lotto space at the El Cortez sometime after Jan. 1.

Naked City Pizza is expanding into downtown. The local chain will take over the Pizza Lotto space at the El Cortez sometime after Jan. 1. There’s no word yet on an exact date or what kind of renovations or possible expansion are planned for the space.

The move is symbolic in many ways for owner Chris Palmeri, who had been a successful chef on the Strip before deciding to venture out on his own. His first solo venture was selling hot dogs in the parking lot of Dino’s Lounge on the outskirts of the downtown area, and he later established the Naked City brand at a sandwich shop next door to that bar.

In announcing the move to the El Cortez on Facebook, Palmeri wrote, “This is the realization of two dreams I’ve had for Naked City since we left our spot outside of Dino’s. To bring Naked City into a casino in Las Vegas and to bring Naked City full circle and open in downtown. We could not be more excited to be part of the downtown community and be inside the oldest continuously run casino in Las Vegas.”

The addition of Naked City, which draws a national audience thanks to an appearance on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” is another step in raising the neighborhood’s pizza profile. Nearby competitors will include Pizza Rock, owned by world-renowned pizza expert Tony Gemignani, and Evel Pie, which was recently featured on the Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise.”

With all of that talent in a few square blocks (plus the solid product offered at Pop Up Pizza in The Plaza), could downtown Las Vegas become a dining destination for pizza aficionados? Only time will tell.

