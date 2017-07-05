Naked City Pizza to offer party bus packages to Golden Knights games

The guys at Naked City Pizza are throwing their support behind Las Vegas’ new hockey team and offering fans a chance to extend the game-day parties and avoid the hassles of parking at T-Mobile Arena.

A pie from Naked City Pizza. (Courtesy)

Flock & Fowl expanding

Former Joel Robuchon and Comme Ca chef Sheridan Su is bringing his popular West Sahara Avenue lunch spot Flock & Fowl to the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The second location, called Flock & Fowl DTLV, will be considerably larger than the original, and will be on the ground floor of The Ogden in the former Itsy Bitsy Ramen & Whiskey. Expected to open in the fall, it will feature an expanded menu, full bar, lunch and dinner hours and a Sunday brunch. Su says the menu will be “more global” than the limited offerings at the original location and that brunch will combine Asian and American dishes the way he does at his other restaurant, Fat Choy.

Openings

Lucky Penny Cafe has opened at the Palms with 24/7 service and such menu items as buttermilk Nutella pancakes, a mezze board with hummus and baba ghanoush and Neapolitan-style pizzas.

The Napa Valley-inspired Oakville Steakhouse has opened at the Tropicana, serving such lunch dishes as lamb eggplant tacos. At dinner the menu lists steaks and chops, Chateaubriand and entrees including root-beer-brined chicken. Call 702-739-2222.

Salud Mexican Bistro is new in The Lakes at 8125 W. Sahara Ave. Opening at 11 a.m. daily, it serves Mexican classics and dishes such as duck carnitas and lobster enchiladas. Call 702-665-6423.

Coming soon

An outlet of cannabis-themed restaurant chain Cheba Hut — which doesn’t serve any Alice B. Toklas-themed dishes — is planned for 2550 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Sightings

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer-songwriter Leona Lewis at Tao at The Venetian. Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean at Topgolf at MGM Grand. Actress Michelle Rodriguez at La Comida in downtown Las Vegas. Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

