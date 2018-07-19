Naked City Pizza to open in a Henderson PT’s Pub

Naked City Pizza is branching out — and so is PT’s Entertainment.

Pizza. (Naked City Pizza/Facebook)

The fifth Naked City is expected to open in mid-August, owner Chris Palmeri confirmed Thursday. It’ll be in the PT’s Pub at 10940 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

“PT’s approached us a few months ago,” Palmeri said. “We have plans down the road, if this one goes well, for us to expand into other PT’s as well.”

It’s familiar ground for Naked City, not so for PT’s. Palmeri said having a restaurant inside a bar is similar to his arrangements with Moon Doggie’s at 3240 S. Arville St. and the Blue Diamond Saloon at 6935 Blue Diamond Road (there also are locations at 4608 Paradise Road and in the El Cortez downtown).

“It’s not a foreign concept for us,” he said, “it’s just a lot bigger. The biggest difference is we’re taking over their full kitchen.”

Blake Sartini, CEO of Golden Entertainment, parent company of PT’s Entertainment Group, said it’s the first time the company has turned over one of its kitchens to a third party. He said Naked City is a logical choice.

“We’re a big fan of what they do,” he said. “We’ve been customers of theirs for a while now. We felt that their menu is something very close to the local branding we have with PT’s.”

Sartini pointed out that there are three PT’s along Eastern Avenue, and that Naked City would provide some variety.

Palmeri plans to offer two or three burgers, five or six breakfast items that will be available all day and specials in addition to his signature pizza and wings. He thinks the restaurant will be open until about midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on weekends.

“We’re still ironing it out,” he said.

Sartini said there are 48 PT’s properties in the state including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch and PT’s Brewing, and he’d consider such an arrangement for others down the road — primarily for PT’s Pub.

“But never say never,” he said. “Each location takes on its own personality. It could be a viable option.”

