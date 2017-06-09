Naked City Tavern unexpectedly closes

Naked City Tavern opened last year on Pecos Road near Sunset Park. Facebook

Naked City Tavern has closed its doors. Owner Chris Palmeri made the surprise announcement Thursday on Facebook. It read in part, “I would not like to get in to the why’s and how’s at this time because I am still in shock by the whole thing as well. I would however like to take this opportunity to thank the amazing staff we had there. They were some of the best people I have worked with in my time in this business. That is where my main concern and the worst part of this lies for me.”

The post went on to apologize to his employees and guests and to encourage other potential employers to contact him if they need quality staff.

When contacted by the Review-Journal, Palmeri said he had nothing further to add. He confirmed that the three other Naked City locations are still operating. And Naked City is still handling the pizza concessions for Las Vegas Motor Speedway and gearing up for Electric Daisy Carnival June 16 to 18.

Naked City Tavern opened last year on Pecos Road near Sunset Park. It featured the most ambitious menu of any outposts of the popular chain, which is primarily known for pizza.

6295 S Pecos Road Las Vegas, Nevada