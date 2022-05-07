Nearly 600K pounds of chicken breast product recalled

An Alabama manufacturer is recalling nearly 600,000 pounds of possibly undercooked ready-to-eat chicken breast product that was distributed nationwide.

FSIS RecallsA label of some of the recalled ready-to-eat chicken breast product that may be undercooked. (FSIS)

Nearly 600,000 pounds of possibly undercooked ready-to-eat chicken breast product is being recalled by an Alabama manufacturer.

Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, recalled about 585,030 pounds of product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on April 29.

The national recall was expanded Saturday when the total increased from 30,000 pounds to 585,030 pounds.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30. The following products are subject to recall:

— 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

— 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

— 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

— 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.