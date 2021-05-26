New brunch on Strip, buffets returning, free fries at Shake Shack

Truffle sashimi at Catch. (Catch)

Cinnamon roll pancakes at Catch. (Catch)

Locale Italian Kitchen to start serving family-style Sunday dinners. (Locale)

Catch brunch at Catch

Catch at Aria will begin serving brunch this weekend. Available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, it will offer such selections as truffle sashimi, cinnamon roll pancakes, steak and eggs, tuna poke bowl and such Catch signatures as mushroom spaghetti and crunchy rice cakes with tuna tartare, wasabi and tobiko. aria.mgmresorts.com

Sunday dinner at Locale

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, will introduce weekly dine-in family dinners on Sunday. Serving four for $80, they include garlic and mozzarella bread; Bronx Chop Salad, Caesar or arugula salad; rigatoni or spaghetti with Bolognese, Sunday or pomodoro sauce; entree choices of chicken Parmigiana, Anita’s Meatballs or hanger steak ($10 supplement); and cannolis. localelv.com

‘Murder’ back briefly

The “Marriage Can Be Murder” dinner show returns for pop-up performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hennessey’s Tavern, 425 E. Fremont St. There are four menu options, with tickets priced from $89.99 to $124.99; use code GALLANT10 for $10 off. 702-205-2775; ivorystar.com

Soft-shells arrive

Maryland soft-shell crabs have arrived at Water Grill at The Forum Shops at Caesars, where they’re served with watermelon and cucumber salad or in a roll with mangoes and pickled jalapenos, and King’s Fish House at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, where they’re served picatta-style or Southern-style, with fried green tomatoes. watergrill.com, kingsfishhouse.com

Break for aperitivos at Brera

Brera Osteria at the Grand Canal Shoppes has introduced Aperitivo Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. The focus is on classic cocktails, wines and complimentary bites, and a menu that includes bruschetta, beef tartare, meatballs, mussels and pizza. breraosteria.com

Dine with Duckhorn

Duckhorn Portfolio wines will be featured in a dinner at 5:30 p.m. June 10 at D’Agostinos Trattoria, 4155 S. Buffalo Drive. The six-course dinner with an entree of braised beef short ribs with Parmigiana and herb boursin is $140 inclusive. Call 702-248-7048. dagostinoslv.com

Here and there

— Through June 12, the four local Shake Shack locations are offering free crinkle-cut fries with any burger or chicken sandwich purchase and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. shakeshack.com

— The Garden Buffet at the South Point will return to self-service June 1. It serves breakfast and lunch weekdays, brunch on weekends and dinner daily. southpointcasino.com

— Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will make its brunch, introduced for Easter and Mother’s Day, permanent this weekend. Regular hours are noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, although Sunday brunch is being added for this weekend. zumarestaurant.com

— Circus Buffet at Circus Circus will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday and thereafter serve brunch and dinner daily. circuscircus.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.