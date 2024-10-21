53°F
Food

New burger restaurant, ‘love letter to Las Vegas,’ opens in Centennial Hills

A smash burger from With Love, Always, a new restaurant as of fall 2024 in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
Loaded fries from With Love, Always, a new restaurant as of fall 2024 in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
A cherry dipped cone from With Love, Always, a new restaurant as of fall 2024 in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
The sign glowing at With Love, Always, a new restaurant as of fall 2024 in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
A smash burger patty with American cheese and bacon from With Love, Always, a new restaurant as of fall 2024 in the Centennial Hills area of Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2024 - 6:31 am
 

They’re going from scoops to smashes. But they’re keeping the comma.

Two of the founders of Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery — Drew Belcher and Kevin Whelan — recently opened With Love, Always, a smash burger restaurant on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills.

The founders have teamed on the project with Damian Ocampo, a social media food personality who joined with Whelan in 2021 to create a parking lot pop-up that would eventually become With Love, Always.

“It’s our love letter to Las Vegas,” Belcher said of the restaurant, with the name being the close to that beefy epistle.

Burgers, fries, cones

The burgers, Belcher said, harness “never-frozen beef, with patties being formed fresh all day.” They are smashed on the flat-top, then cooked to create a gently caramelized crust.

A Classic burger comes equipped with American cheese, pickles, onions and Love sauce. The All-American, a take on the McDonald’s standard, features American cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard. For an S.O.B. — Smashed Onion Burger — white onions are smashed into the patty; when done, American cheese, pickles and Love sauce go on top.

Burgers may also be outfitted with hot chilis, grilled onions, jalapeños and bacon. A lightly griddled Martin’s potato roll sandwiches all the smashes and accoutrements.

Fries are cooked in wagyu beef tallow and served unadorned or loaded with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Love sauce. Or go custom with a smash burger, toppings and condiments on a bed of fries.

With Love keeps it simple with sweet: soft-serve ice cream flavors offered plain or dipped.

Grand opening party

The red-tiled bathroom at the restaurant is hung with white-framed images of important people and events from Vegas history.

Take a look at the loo beginning 6 p.m. Saturday as the restaurant hosts a grand opening party. The first five guests in line get free combination meals (burgers, fries, drink) for a year (one per week), the first 25 receive free merchandise and the first 100 in line score a combination meal. There is also a raffle for televisions, a PlayStation 5 and $100 gift cards.

With Love, Always is at 6441 N. Durango Drive, Suite 140. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Visit eatwithlovealways.com or follow @eatwithlovealways on social media.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

