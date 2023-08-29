New drag brunches, free-range ice cream in downtown Las Vegas

Queen Las Vegas’ restaurant and bar will be open 24 hours daily, and Sorry Not Sorry Creamery is bringing its flavors to We All Scream.

Sashay! Shanté! Eggs Benedict!

Queen Las Vegas, an LGBTQ+ boutique hotel at 1215 Las Vegas Blvd. South downtown, is debuting its restaurant, bar and nightclub on Friday, with Shangela from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” media personality Perez Hilton, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and a flotilla of drag queens scheduled to lead the launch.

The restaurant and bar will be open 24 hours daily, with nightly DJ sets starting at 9 p.m. Executive chef Natalie Delgado is sending out dishes such as eggs Benedict with crisp prosciutto and tiramisù soufflé with berry compote for brunch, and mushroom truffle ravioli and a grass-fed double-patty Queen of the Strip burger at dinner.

The beverage program includes cocktails such as the Bey-Bee (Casamigos Cristalino tequila, lemonade, honey), The Mercury (Absolut Elyx, floral bergamot), and The Queen’s Cup (Absolut Elyx, fruits and citrus, hints of vanilla, Campo Viejo brut topper).

Beginning in late September, the Queen’s Drag Brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday with brunch dishes; bottomless mimosas, cocktails or shots; and drag queen performances. The hotel opening is planned for this fall. Queen Las Vegas is a project of Q Group Hospitality and nightlife entrepreneur Eduardo Cordova, creator of The Garden bar.

In other downtown restaurant news:

Sorry Not Sorry Creamery, which features ice cream made using hormone- and antibiotic-free milk from free-range cows, is taking its licks — into We All Scream, the nightclub-ice cream mashup at 517 E. Fremont St., according to a statement from We All Scream.

The partnership officially launches Sept. 21 with eight Sorry Not Sorry signature flavors in scoops and milkshakes, and a We All Scream x Sorry Not Sorry collaboration flavor soon to follow. The six dairy flavors are O.G. Buttercake, Bumbleberry Cheesecake Crumble, Ube Honeycomb, Blooming Buns Bakehouse, Double Stuffed Cookies and Cream, and Triple Chocolate Chunk Brownie. There will also be two vegan ice creams: Strawberry Shortcake and Rocky Road.

Sorry Not Sorry opened in 2022 on West Flamingo Road to general huzzahs for flavors like coffee and doughnuts and vegan mangonada. According to its website, Sorry Not Sorry has locations planned for Centennial Hills and the Inspirada area of Henderson.

◆ ◆ ◆

Friday is National Gyro Day. To celebrate, you might drop by Paymon’s Fresh Kitchen & Lounge, 8380 W. Sahara Ave., which is offering a gyro served three ways. There’s a gyro pita or wrap with rotisserie meats (beef and lamb) and classic fixings ($14.95), a salad of vegetables and gyro meat with tzatziki and Greek dressing ($18.95), and a platter with gyro meats, roasted vegetables and pilaf ($18.95).

◆ ◆ ◆

Executive chef Julian Serrano of Picasso in Bellagio is joining with chef Danny Lledó of Xiquet in Washington, D.C., to present a five-course dinner with seatings from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 in Picasso. Among the courses are blue crab with Alicante rice and tournedos of Colorado lamb. The chefs will greet diners throughout the evening.

Cost: $195 inclusive, with $150 additional for a classic wine pairing or $300 additional for a premium wine pairing. Required reservations: bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/picasso.html or 702-693-8105.

◆ ◆ ◆

Restaurants in the Forum Shops at Caesars are donating a portion of the September sales of featured dishes to Three Square Food Bank of Vegas. September is Hunger Action Month. The featured items are:

■ Carmine’s Italian Restaurant: Frozen Berry Cosmo ($17), Carmine’s Salad ($33.95)

■ Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab: Cherries jubilee, $12.95

■ The Palm: New York cheesecake, $14

■ RPM Italian: Chicken Parmesan, $32

■ Sol Mexican Cocina: Vampire taco ($14 chicken, $17 carne asada), flight of three tequilas ($35)

■ Sushi Roku: Ribeye-wrapped asaparagus ($23), tokubetsu roll ($32), toro carpaccio with black truffle ($49)

■ Trevi Italian Restaurant: Pappardelle alla Bolognese, $25

■ True Food Kitchen: Clean Watermelon Margarita ($15), Fresh Rosado Margarita ($15), street corn flatbread ($15), tuna tataki ($32.50), mango tart ($9.50)

■ Water Grill: Oysters, market price

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.