New fajitas, wine dinner among offerings at Las Vegas restaurants

Steak and lobster fajitas, a prime-rib surf-and-turf special, a wine dinner and A Night in Sicily are on upcoming menus for Las Vegas restaurants.

Surf and turf fajitas at El Dorado Cantina. (Edison Graff/Stardust Fallout Media)

The BBB Bacon Burger at Slater's 50/50. (Slater's 50/50)

New fajitas at El Dorado

El Dorado Cantina, which has locations at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and in Tivoli Village, is celebrating National Fajita Day on Tuesday by adding three versions to its menu. Surf and turf fajitas are 4 ounces of prime filet and 7 ounces of wild lobster, the lobster fajitas two 7-ounce lobster tails and the prime filet 8 ounces of filet. Each comes with petite potatoes and grilled asparagus with cilantro rice and refried or black beans. They start at $55.

Free bacon popcorn at Slater’s

Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., will celebrate National Bacon Day on Thursday with a free bag of bacon popcorn with every meal. Slater’s specializes in bacon-centric dishes such as the BBB Bacon Burger, Bacon Mac n Cheese Balls, the Pork-a-Palooza bacon flight and a bacon lava cake.

Three-course meal deal at Lawry’s

Lawry’s the Prime Rib at 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway is featuring a three-course surf-and-turf meal for dine-in through Aug. 31. The dinner, with an entree of roasted prime rib or salmon Rockefeller and a 4-ounce lobster tail, is $65. Lawry’s also is offering take-home meal kits that serve four, starting at $89. They’ve available Tuesdays through Sundays and selections change weekly. Call 702-893-2223 or visit lawrysonline.com.

Ferraro’s plans wine dinner

Wines from the Santa Lucia Highlands region of California will be featured in a dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The four-course dinner with an entree of grilled Iberico pork loin with chanterelles and fava beans is $150 inclusive. Reserve at 702-364-5300.

Bella Vita to have A Night in Sicily

Bella Vita Restaurant at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson will host A Night in Sicily, a dinner featuring Sicilian food and wines, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The four-course dinner will have entree choices of braised short ribs in red wine with root vegetables or grilled branzino in a white-wine lemon-butter sauce with creamy pesto orzo. It’s $69.95; call 702-560-6500.

