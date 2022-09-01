101°F
New Flight Club darts bar coming to the Strip this fall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2022 - 10:38 am
 
A sketch of dart throwing areas at the new Flight Club dart bar scheduled to open in fall 2022 ...
A sketch of dart throwing areas at the new Flight Club dart bar scheduled to open in fall 2022 in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Holman Neville U.K.)
A sketch of the carousel bar at the new Flight Club dart bar scheduled to open in fall 2022 in ...
A sketch of the carousel bar at the new Flight Club dart bar scheduled to open in fall 2022 in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Holman Neville U.K.)

The British are coming. And they’re bringing oches.

An oche (pronounced AH kee) is the line that darts players stand behind when throwing. Oches will be an essential part of Flight Club Las Vegas, an outpost of the London-based darts bar that is scheduled to debut this fall in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

The 16,000-square-foot space pays homage to British pubs and fairgrounds, with a modern twist. Flight Club features 20 oches with traditional oak dartboards and leather banquette seating, a central 27-seat carousel bar, three semiprivate spaces for groups (each with their own oches), and striking art throughout.

Flight Club Las Vegas marks the fourth U.S. location for the dart bar. Visit flightclubdarts.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

