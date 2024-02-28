66°F
Food

New Henderson restaurant ‘for locals by locals’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated February 28, 2024 - 1:18 pm
The exterior of Social Station, an elevated comfort food restaurant planned for Henderson, is seen on Feb. 28, 2024. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Social Station, a restaurant “for locals by locals,” is planned to debut in April at 10624 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, in the same center as Smith’s at Eastern Avenue and West Horizon Ridge Parkway, said Kelley Jones of Leverage Hospitality Group, which is opening the restaurant.

Jones is joined in launching Social Station by Todd Parmelee, his Leverage Hospitality partner. Both are longtime Las Vegas food and beverage executives and restaurateurs.

Social Station will occupy the former D’Avolio pizza, which opened in spring 2023 and closed sometime in the past three months or so. The space encompasses about 3, 500 square feet and seats about 100. The owners are adding a terrace, expanding the kitchen line and installing new kitchen equipment.

The menu features elevated American comfort food — mac and cheese, tacos, a short rib dish — made with seasonal ingredients. There is also beer, American wines and craft cocktails.

“We want to be a neighborhood restaurant,” Kelley said. “We wanted to create a place we go ourselves.” Both owners live a few minutes’ drive from Social Station, Kelley added.

Listed hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. kitchen close Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. kitchen close Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. kitchen close Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. kitchen close Sundays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

