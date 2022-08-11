New Italian bistro to open in September at Rampart Casino

At Rampart Casino in Summerlin, it’s the once and future Italian. Work is underway on Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, which is taking over the old Spiedini Ristorante premises.

The dining room is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in September 2022 at the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

An indoor "patio" dining area is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in September 2022 at the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

The kitchen is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in September 2022 at the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)

A view from the dining terrace at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, now under construction at Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. The restaurant is scheduled to debut in September 2022. (Rampart Casino)

At Rampart Casino in Summerlin, it’s the once and future Italian.

Work is underway on Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, which is taking over the old Spiedini Ristorante premises at the property, the Review-Journal has exclusively learned. Spiedini Ristorante, operated for many years by pioneering Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler, closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Fiamma is scheduled to debut in September.

The new restaurant will showcase a new chef, a new Italian menu, and a thorough redesign of the space featuring a large bar, an open kitchen, a private dining room and a dining terrace. According to a representative for the property, the look of the place will be “very coastal vibe, with blues and soft curves throughout that somewhat mimic waves.”

The open kitchen and terrace fire pits, on the other hand, nod toward the name Fiamma, “flame” in Italian. The images in this story are the first published look at the restaurant as the build-out proceeds.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.