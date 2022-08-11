96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Food

New Italian bistro to open in September at Rampart Casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 12:00 pm
 
The dining room is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in ...
The dining room is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in September 2022 at the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)
An indoor "patio" dining area is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, schedule ...
An indoor "patio" dining area is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in September 2022 at the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)
The kitchen is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in Sept ...
The kitchen is under construction at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, scheduled to debut in September 2022 at the Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Rampart Casino)
A view from the dining terrace at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, now under construction at Ram ...
A view from the dining terrace at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, now under construction at Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. The restaurant is scheduled to debut in September 2022. (Rampart Casino)

At Rampart Casino in Summerlin, it’s the once and future Italian.

Work is underway on Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro, which is taking over the old Spiedini Ristorante premises at the property, the Review-Journal has exclusively learned. Spiedini Ristorante, operated for many years by pioneering Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler, closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Fiamma is scheduled to debut in September.

The new restaurant will showcase a new chef, a new Italian menu, and a thorough redesign of the space featuring a large bar, an open kitchen, a private dining room and a dining terrace. According to a representative for the property, the look of the place will be “very coastal vibe, with blues and soft curves throughout that somewhat mimic waves.”

The open kitchen and terrace fire pits, on the other hand, nod toward the name Fiamma, “flame” in Italian. The images in this story are the first published look at the restaurant as the build-out proceeds.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election take hit
3
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
4
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs seems poised for stardom
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs seems poised for stardom
5
‘Market is definitely turning;’ Las Vegas home prices fall again
‘Market is definitely turning;’ Las Vegas home prices fall again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum yells out after scoring during the second half of the WNBA Commissi ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Aces’ regular-season finale and shows by Rob Zombie and Jim Jefferies head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

 
Half Bird Chicken & Beer debuts in Chinatown
RJ

At chef Brian Howard’s new spot, rotisserie chicken is fundamental, the birds luxuriating for 12 hours in oil, lemon, garlic, thyme and sea salt.