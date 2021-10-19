New McDonald’s offering free food for a year to first customers

McDonald’s is offering free food to celebrate the opening of a new store in northwest Las Vegas.

A McDonald's restaurant is seen on the northside of Pittsburgh in 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

McDonald’s is offering free food to celebrate the opening of a new store in northwest Las Vegas.

The store, located at 2047 N. Decatur Blvd., will hold a grand opening celebration on Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., McDonald’s USA spokesman Mike Vizza said.

The celebration will include a raffle at 1 p.m. with prizes including two new kids’ bikes, a kick scooter and more.

The first 100 customers at the new location will receive one free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin per week for a year, Vizza said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.