New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Henderson

The open kitchen and kitchen counter at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, 2024, in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)
The dining room at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, 2024, in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)
The seafood display at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, 2024, in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)
A booth in the dining room at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, 2024, in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)
The bar and lounge at Ortikia, a Mediterranean restaurant set to open June 3, 2024, in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Clint Jenkins)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 9:09 am
 

Fire and ice take a bow at the new Ortikia in Green Valley Ranch.

The centerpiece of the Mediterranean restaurant (ortikia means “quail” in Greek) is an open kitchen featuring a live-fire grill and rotisserie, a wood-burning oven and a display of chilled fresh seafood, with a copper hood to oversee matters and adjacent seating for viewing the action on the line.

Ortikia opens June 3.

Among the menu offerings are a seafood counter and crudo bar, Greek-inspired appetizers such htipiti (red pepper and feta spread), vegetables blistered by the flames, spanakopita spinach pie, salt-baked lavraki (Mediterranean sea bass) with lemon and capers, spicy harissa-marinated ortikia with lemon rice and a grilled 28-ounce rib steak.

The restaurant, off the casino floor, seats about 170, with a bar and lounge, elevated banquette seating supplying views to the dining room and kitchen, branched globe chandeliers, a colorful mural that includes a quail and an octopus, and a curving ceiling recalling Greek rooftops.

Ortikia joins the recently opened Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at Green Valley Ranch, part of Station Casinos’ partnership with Blue Ribbon Restaurants, founded in 1992 in New York City by chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg

Ortikia will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, follow @ortikiaGVR or visit greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/ortikia-mediterranean-grill.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

