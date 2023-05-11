90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

New restaurant adds to culinary options at Area15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 7:46 am
 
Updated May 12, 2023 - 3:56 pm
A rendering of the exterior of Kaia Handroll, a modern sushi restaurant set to open in spring 2 ...
A rendering of the exterior of Kaia Handroll, a modern sushi restaurant set to open in spring 2023 at Area15, an art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip. (Jeff Blossy/Area15)
A rendering of the interior of Kaia Handroll, a modern sushi restaurant set to open in spring 2 ...
A rendering of the interior of Kaia Handroll, a modern sushi restaurant set to open in spring 2023 at Area15, an art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip. (Jeff Blossy/Area15)

You might think of them as hand-held devices, by way of the sea.

This spring, Kaia Handroll is set to open at Area15, offering its namesake sushi dishes stuffed with bluefin tuna, blue crab, truffle lobster and more.

The Japanese-inspired restaurant with an island-inspired name (“kai” means “sea” in Hawaiian) joins eight other food and drink outlets at Area15, an art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip, including Lumin Café & Kitchen from Elizabeth Blau, The Beast from chef Todd English, and 20,000 Leagues under the Sea, a 16-course experience guided by the Jules Verne novel.

The menu at Kaia Handroll also features sashimi, starters like a Japanese Caesar salad with a furikake-Parmesan crisp, several styles of dessert mochi, teas and sake, Japanese beer and whisky, plus to-go chirashi bowls with rice, fish and vegetables.

Kaia Handroll incorporates countertop seating, vibrant design celebrating the water and AI-generated images of women who slay. The restaurant is now hiring, with details at area15.com/careers. Chris Garcia has been named executive chef overseeing all food and drink offerings at Area15.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
3
Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
4
CARTOON: Teflon Don?
CARTOON: Teflon Don?
5
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
We’ve all been perpetrators of food waste in ways which we may not be aware, says registered ...
US has a major food waste problem. Here’s how you can help.
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Food is the most common material in U.S. landfills. And apart from consumer-facing businesses like grocery stores and restaurants, home is where most food waste happens.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” the debut of the Sick New World music fest and a celebration of the movies of Troma top this week’s list of things to do.

More stories for you
22 Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for the Southwest
22 Vegas restaurants named to Yelp Top 100 for the Southwest
Iron Chef hosts $1K a plate Japanese dinner on the Strip
Iron Chef hosts $1K a plate Japanese dinner on the Strip
Shuttered China Mama restaurant eyes new space after fire
Shuttered China Mama restaurant eyes new space after fire
12 new and upcoming restaurants, bars and a brewery in Las Vegas
12 new and upcoming restaurants, bars and a brewery in Las Vegas
Where to have brunch for Mother’s Day in Las Vegas
Where to have brunch for Mother’s Day in Las Vegas
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin