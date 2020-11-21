New restaurants open in Las Vegas; others add brunch and lunch

Tailgate Social has opened at Palace Station and Brioche by Guy Savoy at Paris Las Vegas, while Matteo’s offers a truffle menu and CraftHaus introduces new brews.

A selection of food at Tailgate Social. (Tailgate Social)

Fall favorites at Ike's Love & Sandwiches. (Ike's)

The Saucy Dog, made from a meal kit from Dirt Dog and Tabasco. (Dirt Dog)

Brunch dishes at Kona Grill. (Kona Grill)

Lawry's prime rib sandwich. (Lawry's the Prime Rib)

Tailgate Social opens

Tailgate Social, billed as a “sports-obsessed bar,” has opened at Palace Station. It has more than 30 high-definition TVs and an enveloping sound system and serves foods such as hickory-smoked baby-back ribs, a build-your-own burger, a four-foot stromboli, Philly cheesecake and more. It’s open weekdays from 5 p.m. to midnight, weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight. tailgatesociallv.com

Guy Savoy opens another Brioche

Brioche by Guy Savoy, the esteemed chef’s third Las Vegas restaurant, has opened at Paris Las Vegas serving sweet and savory brioche stuffed with mushrooms, Parmesan and nuts, or sweet candied fruit and Nutella, plus muffins, croissants, quiche and more. Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight daily. caesars.com

Matteo’s features white truffles

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian is featuring a white truffle menu and a la carte white truffle dishes through Dec. 31. The tasting menu of four courses with shaved white truffles is $160. matteosvegas.com

Kona Grill now serving brunch

Kona Grill, 50 S. Rampart Blvd., is serving brunch from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. weekends. The menu includes the Daybreak Sandwich, a Spam sammie served in a Spam can, $21; spicy lobster avocado toast, $28; and macadamia nut French toast with fresh berries, $16. konagrill.com

Lawry’s brings back lunch

Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Hughes Center Drive, once again is serving lunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, with a menu of prime rib carved tableside, an Angus beef burger, barbecued beef ribs and the Lawry’s prime rib sandwich. lawrysonline.com

Dirt Dog offers football special

Dirt Dog and Tabasco have teamed up on meal kits designed for football fans and available this weekend. The Saucy Dog Kit contains 10 bacon-wrapped hot dogs, grilled corn relish, Tabasco-spiked aioli, spicy barbecue sauce and tortilla chips and is $50. Order while supplies last at dirtdogla.com/tabasco for pickup Sunday at Dirt Dog at 8390 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Ike’s offers free delivery

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, which is at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive, is offering free delivery from Nov. 27-29 of orders made through its app. On Nov. 30, Ike’s will introduce the I Only Cyber on Mondays (turkey, Buffalo aioli and provolone) and A/S/L (vegan turkey, Buffalo aioli and provolone) for $6 each. loveandsandwiches.com

CraftHaus has new brews

CraftHaus Brewery at 7350 Eastgate Road in Henderson and in the Arts District has introduced a new Hop Vegas, West Coast IPA, in four-packs and on draft at its taprooms. All the Bois Boysenberry Sour will be released in both forms on Monday, and the new Big Boy Pants Barley Wine, in holiday packaging, will be available Nov. 27. crafthausbrewery.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.