New restaurants open in Las Vegas; others add brunch and lunch
Tailgate Social has opened at Palace Station and Brioche by Guy Savoy at Paris Las Vegas, while Matteo’s offers a truffle menu and CraftHaus introduces new brews.
Tailgate Social opens
Tailgate Social, billed as a “sports-obsessed bar,” has opened at Palace Station. It has more than 30 high-definition TVs and an enveloping sound system and serves foods such as hickory-smoked baby-back ribs, a build-your-own burger, a four-foot stromboli, Philly cheesecake and more. It’s open weekdays from 5 p.m. to midnight, weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight. tailgatesociallv.com
Guy Savoy opens another Brioche
Brioche by Guy Savoy, the esteemed chef’s third Las Vegas restaurant, has opened at Paris Las Vegas serving sweet and savory brioche stuffed with mushrooms, Parmesan and nuts, or sweet candied fruit and Nutella, plus muffins, croissants, quiche and more. Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight daily. caesars.com
Matteo’s features white truffles
Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian is featuring a white truffle menu and a la carte white truffle dishes through Dec. 31. The tasting menu of four courses with shaved white truffles is $160. matteosvegas.com
Kona Grill now serving brunch
Kona Grill, 50 S. Rampart Blvd., is serving brunch from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. weekends. The menu includes the Daybreak Sandwich, a Spam sammie served in a Spam can, $21; spicy lobster avocado toast, $28; and macadamia nut French toast with fresh berries, $16. konagrill.com
Lawry’s brings back lunch
Lawry’s the Prime Rib, 4043 Hughes Center Drive, once again is serving lunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, with a menu of prime rib carved tableside, an Angus beef burger, barbecued beef ribs and the Lawry’s prime rib sandwich. lawrysonline.com
Dirt Dog offers football special
Dirt Dog and Tabasco have teamed up on meal kits designed for football fans and available this weekend. The Saucy Dog Kit contains 10 bacon-wrapped hot dogs, grilled corn relish, Tabasco-spiked aioli, spicy barbecue sauce and tortilla chips and is $50. Order while supplies last at dirtdogla.com/tabasco for pickup Sunday at Dirt Dog at 8390 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Ike’s offers free delivery
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, which is at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive, is offering free delivery from Nov. 27-29 of orders made through its app. On Nov. 30, Ike’s will introduce the I Only Cyber on Mondays (turkey, Buffalo aioli and provolone) and A/S/L (vegan turkey, Buffalo aioli and provolone) for $6 each. loveandsandwiches.com
CraftHaus has new brews
CraftHaus Brewery at 7350 Eastgate Road in Henderson and in the Arts District has introduced a new Hop Vegas, West Coast IPA, in four-packs and on draft at its taprooms. All the Bois Boysenberry Sour will be released in both forms on Monday, and the new Big Boy Pants Barley Wine, in holiday packaging, will be available Nov. 27. crafthausbrewery.com
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.