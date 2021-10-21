New spot to replace The Blind Pig at base of Panorama Towers

“MasterChef” winner Shaun O’Neale and mixologist Benjamin Browning plan to open “social dining spot” Larrea in former location of The Blind Pig on Dean Martin Drive.

An artist's rendering of the exterior of Larrea. (Larrea)

“MasterChef” winner Shaun O’Neale, executive chef, and Benjamin Browning, an award-winning mixologist, plan to open Larrea Nov. 13 at the Panorama Towers on Dean Martin Drive. The new “social dining” spot will be on the ground floor at the front of the building, replacing The Blind Pig.

O’Neale has said his menu will have international influences, with dishes featuring locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Examples are starters of Baja Kampachi Crudo, and honey-roasted pumpkin and burrata, and entrees of mafaldine pasta with pork sugo, mortadella, pancetta and San Marzano tomatoes, and a Nevada-raised wagyu burger with Calabrian chili aioli, tomato jam and caramelized onions. Key Lime Pie Beignets will be among the desserts.

Browning’s cocktail program will include such drinks as the Rum Raider, with spiced rum, lemon, spiced orange cordial and ginger liqueur, and the Knight Shade, with mezcal, fresh lime, house-made pineapple gum syrup and passionfruit liqueur.

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit larrealasvegas.com.

