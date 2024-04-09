New spring dishes and cocktails to try in Las Vegas

That ’70s bar: Vegas dive named best mom and pop shop in US

Hamburger Helper looks to stay relevant with help of innovation center

A blood orange margarita is on the menu in spring 2024 at Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Town Square in Las Vegas. (Tommy Bahama)

A yam and cheese sandwich is on the spring 2024 menu at True Food Kitchen locations in Las Vegas. (True Food Kitchen)

Chicharrón nachos are on the debut menu at Atomic Golf, which opened in March 2024 in downtown Las Vegas. (Anthony Mair)

Delta asparagus with poached new potatoes is on the spring 2024 menu at Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Resorts World)

For April 2024, Harlø Steakhouse & Bar in Downtown Summerlin, in the west of the Las Vegas Valley, is offering a tasting menu featuring Japanese flavors. (Luther Redd)

In the latest Las Vegas menus news:

■ In April, Harlø Steakhouse & Bar, 1720 Festival Plaza Drive, in Downtown Summerlin, is presenting a four-course tasting menu featuring the flavors of Japan, including a third course with choice of halibut katsu, wagyu New York striploin “nigiri,” or a 4-ounce A5 wagyu miyazaki striploin ($88 supplement). There also will be cocktails and Japanese whiskies for pairing at additional charge. Cost: $95. Reservations: www.harlosteak.com.

■ Spring has arrived at Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World. Roasted baby artichokes with saffron-lemon sabayon, Delta asparagus with poached new potatoes, spring peas and mushrooms, and house silken tofu with preserved lemon are on the menu. Visit crossroadskitchen.com.

■ In April, Triple George Grill in the Downtown Grand is showcasing a Two Hearts, One Tomahawk special featuring Caesar salad, a 30-ounce tomahawk steak, choice of two sides and Triple George cheesecake. Cost: $175 for two people. Visit triplegeorgegrill.com.

■ Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown at the Plaza has debuted a spring menu of six cocktails (starting at $13), including a Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn (oregano vodka, green chili, bitter citrus, sweet prickly pear syrup) and a Material Girl (reposado tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, Fratello Hazelnut Liqueur, allspice dram, cold brew, cranberry bitters, coconut pumpkin spice). Visit thesanddollarlv.com/downtown.

■ Atomic Golf, 1850 S. Main St., opened March 22, with menus for the golf bays, luxury suites and Cosmic Lounge. In the bays, look for chicharrón nachos and New York steak fries with banh mi garnishes. The suite spread includes a chilled seafood tower and crisp-skin Jidori chicken. The lounge offers a cheese board and seared scallops. All menus include beer, wine, cocktails and bottle service. Visit atomicgolf.com.

■ True Food Kitchen in the Forum Shops at Caesars and at Downtown Summerlin, has a yam and cheese sandwich with roasted yams, Gouda, pickled vegetables and black garlic vinaigrette. The pot roast dip features braised beef and mushroom jus. The Avo-Rita twists a margarita with avocado and jalapeño. A lively, alcohol-free Hangover Rx mingles pineapple, orange and coconut water. Visit truefoodkitchen.com.

■ Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Town Square is sending out blackened mahi mahi tacos ($15) topped with fresh tomato relish, chipotle aïoli and sour lime crema. Pair the tacos with a blood orange margarita ($16) uniting Sauza tequila, tangy Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, house sour mix and lime. Visit tommybahama.com/restaurants-and-marlin-bars.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign from Three Square Food Bank runs through May; donations made during this period are being matched by Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick, NV Energy Foundation and Towbin Motorcars. The campaign supports Three Square programs to provide children with wholesome, nutritious meals after school, on the weekends and during the summer. Visit threesquare.org.

◆ ◆ ◆

In April for wine of the month, Don Vito’s, Primarily Prime Rib, Silverado Steak House and Zenshin in the South Point are offering $20 bottles of Carmel Road Monterey County chardonnay or Carmel Road Monterey County pinot noir. For each bottle sold, $1 will be donated to the Epicurean Charitable Foundation that supports local culinary students.

◆ ◆ ◆

UNLVino, the decades-long fundraiser for student scholarships at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV, returns this year as UNLVino Presents Sake Fever, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. April 19 at the Athena and Family pools at Resorts World. The college and Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits & Beer of Nevada organize UNLVino.

The event features sake, spirits, beer and Asian cocktails paired with dishes from Resorts World restaurants. Tickets: $75 in advance, $100 at the door. Purchase/details: unlvino.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

From 6 to 9 p.m. April 28, Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, is presenting its latest Chef Takeover with chef Brian Howard of Sparrow + Wolf and Half Bird Chicken & Beer. The takeover features a three-course menu with antipasto (mortadella and scamorza), choice of pizza and dessert for $65, with Cockfight Pilsner ($13) and Charred Pineapple Negroni ($16) add-ons. Tickets (purchase by April 27): secretburger.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 6 p.m. April 30, Superfrico in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is presenting A FAB Affair: Food, Art & Booze. The dinner party features four artists whose work is displayed in Superfrico discussing their creations, as well as a four-course prix fixe menu with wine pairings. Cost: $233.69. Menu/reservations: spiegelworld.com/events/a-fab-affair.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.