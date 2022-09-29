New tequila and ceviche bar opens in the Arts District

A 25-foot mural commands the interior of Mezcla, a new tequila and ceviche bar at 197 E. California Ave., in the Las Vegas Arts District. (Randy Ip)

Agave spirits meet Latin seafood with the debut of Mezcla, a new tequila and ceviche bar in the Las Vegas Arts District. A grand opening celebration begins at 5 p.m. Friday.

“The Arts District has really grown over the past few years and to be able to be a part of the community is truly wonderful,” said Randy Ip, an owner of the bar.

Mezcla, Spanish for “mixture,” offers familiar agave spirits like tequila and mezcal, less familiar agave spirits like raicilla and bacanora, and specialty Mexican spirits like sotol, a liquor derived from the desert spoon plant of northern Mexico.

The bar also showcases South American spirits like pisco (distilled from fermented grape juice), cachaça (made from sugar cane), and singani (the national spirit of Bolivia distilled from white muscat grapes).

Cocktails made from these and other spirits can be paired with Peruvian ceviche and other ceviche styles.

A 25-foot mural by local artist Trenton Larson commands the Mezcla space. The grand opening party at the bar, 197 E. California Ave., will feature tastings, giveaways and prizes.

