Not everyone can dine at this new rosé-soaked restaurant on the Strip

What some call best Italian-American classics in US are coming to Las Vegas Strip

At the Fontainebleau on the Las Vegas Strip, Oasis Pool Deck, seen here, incorporates La Côte, a poolside restaurant that opened in spring 2024. (Fontainebleau)

The Fontainebleau, which opened four months ago on the Las Vegas Strip, continues to unfurl its three dozen or so food and drink concepts. The latest? La Côte, a restaurant inspired by seaside spots on the French Riviera.

La Côte, with a sibling at the Miami Beach Fontainebleau, hits all the right notes to summon a balmy boîte in Saint-Tropez: a poolside perch at the 6-acre Oasis Pool Deck, billows of natural light, a dining room and terrace rendered in nautical blues and whites, a French-Mediterranean menu and rosé sluicing throughout.

But the pink pours aren’t for everyone at this Côte d’Azur in the desert. The restaurant (and the larger Oasis Pool Deck) are open only to hotel guests. So, if you’re a visitor considering the Fontainebleau, or a local planning a staycation, here are some highlights from La Côte:

■ Executive chef Francisco Campa Fuentes sends out breakfast and lunch dishes, including a fruit plate of seasonal melon and berries; an egg white frittata with buffala mozzarella, sautéed spinach and roasted pepper sauce; a gathering of mezze anchored by baba ganoush, hummus and warm focaccia; harissa butter shrimp; and grilled kebabs with rice pilaf.

■ The beverage program features about 120 wines — emphasis: rosés — and a host of signature cocktails. La Côte Piscine leans into Whispering Angel rosé from Château d’Esclans in Provence, mixed with Giffard Lichi-Li Liqueur and garnished with a scoop of fresh berries. A Goldfinger stars Rémy Martin VSOP, fresh lemon, pineapple juice, muddled blueberries and Cava.

■ Besides La Côte, Oasis Pool Deck features seven pools, four bars, daylife destination LIV Beach and a 2,300-square-foot gaming area. Oasis draws inspiration from midcentury landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx, society photographer Slim Aarons and zooming Space Age Googie architecture.

La Côte, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes a private dining room for up to 12 and can accommodate up to 270 for a full-venue buyout. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.