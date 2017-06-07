Oak & Ivy and Velveteen Rabbit serve Negronis in lightbulbs

Oak & Ivy and Velveteen Rabbit are serving the Red Light Negroni in a light bulb-shaped vessel. Lucas Bols Galliano USA

Here’s a bright idea: Among the numerous celebrations of Negroni Week around the valley through Sunday — with restaurants and bars making charitable donations for every Negroni sold — Oak & Ivy and Velveteen Rabbit are serving the Red Light Negroni in a light bulb-shaped vessel. It contains Bols Genever and is named for the red light district of Amsterdam, where Lucas Bols was founded in 1575. It’s $12 at Velveteen Rabbit, 1218 S. Main St., with $1 from the purchase of every drink going to Planned Parenthood, and at Oak & Ivy at the Downtown Container Park, with $1 from each drink going to PAWS, Pet Awareness & Welfare Services.