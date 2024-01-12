Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino

The food hall is part of a $350 million renovation at a once-hot property off the Strip.

A rendering of Canteen Food Hall, which is opening Jan. 19, 2024, with six purveyors, in the Rio Las Vegas. (Rio Las Vegas)

And here comes another one.

Canteen Food Hall, formerly the Carnival World Buffet, opens Jan. 19 in the Rio, continuing the Las Vegas trend of converting onetime casino buffets into food halls, opening food halls in casinos instead of buffets or launching them as independent destinations.

The trend now encompasses Proper Eats Food Hall (once The Buffet) in Aria, Promenade in the new Fontainebleau tower, Eat Your Heart Out at the new Durango casino in southwest Vegas, The Sundry food hall in UnCommons, Fremont Food Hall (built atop what used to be parking) at the Fremont, Famous Food Street Eats in Resorts World, Eataly in Park MGM, and Block 16 Urban Food Hall in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the OG food hall in the city.

Six purveyors have been announced for Canteen:

■ Attaboy Burger, guided by chef Alex Resnick, serves just three burgers, including a double patty with Swiss-American cheese and dill pickles on Texas toast. Burger add-ons are basic: an egg or bacon. Mexican Coke (!), onion rings with barbecue sauce and an ice cream sandwich appear, too.

■ Nama Nama Sushi & Sake, from the creators of Tekka Bar in The Cosmopolitan, celebrates the communal sociability of Japanese street food stalls. The dine-in menu features sashimi, long rolls in sets, hand rolls, a poke bowl, five sakes and nitro matcha green tea. There’s also a smaller to-go menu with nigiri, long rolls and sakes.

■ Shogun Ramen brings together ramen master Foo Kanegae and restaurateur Takashi Segawa to showcase Kanegae’s signature balancing of ramen tradition and innovation. Look for classical tonkotsu broth, neo tonkotsu broth, and a chicken miso version. Steamed buns are stuffed with chashu braised pork or chicken.

■ Southland Burrito Co. specializes in Sonoran-style burritos from northwest Mexico. The burritos employ the fluffy crêpe-like flour tortillas common to the region. Chef Marco Herrera is sending out six burritos (and a DIY option), including The Tejano built with brisket barbacoa. Burritos can also be ordered as a salad or bowl.

■ Tender Crush comes courtesy of the founders of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (which has a location in The Venetian). This new concept offers fried chicken tenders, variously sauced, inspired by New York City boroughs and neighborhoods; fried or grilled tenders with a slew of dipping options; fried chicken sandwiches; and sides like spicy kale.

■ Tony Luke’s, the celebrated South Philadelphia cheesesteak chain, makes its West Coast debut at the food hall, with about a dozen sandwiches. Among them are a classic cheesesteak, a chicken cheesesteak, hoagies with steak or chicken, a roast pork Italian, and The Uncle Mike mixing broccoli rabe, spinach, sweet peppers, fried onions and marinara.

Canteen Food Hall is part of $350 million in renovations announced by the new owner of the Rio.

