91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Opening date revealed for star chef’s 5th Strip restaurant

Bazaar Mar, from celebrated chef José Andrés, is set to open Aug. 7, 2024, in The Shops at Cr ...
Bazaar Mar, from celebrated chef José Andrés, is set to open Aug. 7, 2024, in The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip. (José Andrés Group)
More Stories
Country superstar with emotional connection to Vegas opening Strip restaurant
The library at Juliet Cocktail Room, opening Aug. 7, 2023, in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Str ...
Las Vegas Strip hot spot offering free cocktails
A Taco Bell location is seen in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Taco Bell to roll out AI ordering at its drive-thrus
Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 6:58 am
 

Bazaar Mar, the latest Las Vegas restaurant from celebrated chef José Andrés, will open Wednesday at The Shops at Crystals on the Strip. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported that chef Andrés was bringing his fifth restaurant to the Strip. Reservations are being taken at OpenTable.

The menu at Bazaar Mar is anchored by seafood dishes, with guests able to select fish from a display for preparations: grilled in a wood-fire oven, baked in salt or presented as sashimi. Bazaar Mar is on the main level of the Crystals shops.

Bar Centro, companion to the restaurant, offers a Spanish bakery and coffee spot for breakfast and lunch, moving into a craft cocktail bar with tapas and desserts in the evening. The bar is on the mezzanine level of Crystals.

Bazaar Mar falls under The Bazaar collection of restaurants within the Andrés Group. Besides Bazaar Meat at Sahara Las Vegas, there are Bazaar locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago (two) and Washington, D.C.

The opening of Bazaar Mar marks the beginning of the Andrés Group’s planned expansion on the West Coast over the next several years.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Taco Bell location is seen in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Taco Bell to roll out AI ordering at its drive-thrus
Patricia Battle AMG-TheStreet

Taco Bell says it is adding voice artificial intelligence technology at hundreds of its restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Ne-Yo, Brian Posehn, Chris Brown and the annual “Star Trek” convention highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Closing date of legendary Strip restaurant remains a mystery
recommend 2
New off-Strip restaurant aims to fill late-night ‘void’
recommend 3
Vegas brewmaster’s beer wins gold medal in top competition
recommend 4
Poke restaurant opening 1st Las Vegas Valley location
recommend 5
5 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas
recommend 6
Longtime Strip restaurant returning to Las Vegas this summer