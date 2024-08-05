Opening date revealed for star chef’s 5th Strip restaurant

Bazaar Mar, from celebrated chef José Andrés, is set to open Aug. 7, 2024, in The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip. (José Andrés Group)

Bazaar Mar, the latest Las Vegas restaurant from celebrated chef José Andrés, will open Wednesday at The Shops at Crystals on the Strip. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported that chef Andrés was bringing his fifth restaurant to the Strip. Reservations are being taken at OpenTable.

The menu at Bazaar Mar is anchored by seafood dishes, with guests able to select fish from a display for preparations: grilled in a wood-fire oven, baked in salt or presented as sashimi. Bazaar Mar is on the main level of the Crystals shops.

Bar Centro, companion to the restaurant, offers a Spanish bakery and coffee spot for breakfast and lunch, moving into a craft cocktail bar with tapas and desserts in the evening. The bar is on the mezzanine level of Crystals.

Bazaar Mar falls under The Bazaar collection of restaurants within the Andrés Group. Besides Bazaar Meat at Sahara Las Vegas, there are Bazaar locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago (two) and Washington, D.C.

The opening of Bazaar Mar marks the beginning of the Andrés Group’s planned expansion on the West Coast over the next several years.

