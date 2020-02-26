Palazzo’s Peruvian restaurant Once to close

Once, chef Ricardo Zarate’s Peruvian Nikkei restaurant on the second floor of Palazzo, will close its doors permanently after dinner service this Saturday.

The chalkboard outside of Once at Palazzo

The scallop sashimi is served with sesame-uni leche de tigre and crispy onion, at Once restaurant at the Palazzo hotel-casino in Las Vegas

The final day of operation will come less than two weeks short of what would have been the restaurant’s two-year anniversary.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant explained that the decision is the result of Zarate and his partner dissolving their partnership. As a result, a planned incarnation of Once in Brooklyn has been scrapped.

The chef is reportedly looking for other opportunities in Las Vegas. In the meantime, fans can still enjoy Zarate’s cuisine at Rosaline in Los Angeles, and get a final taste of Once over the next four nights. (There will be no brunch service this weekend.)

