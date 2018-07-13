Pancho’s Peach Ginger Cooler is summer-ready

This summertime drink at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin goes down easy in triple-digit temperatures.

Peach Ginger Cooler (Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

This summertime drink at Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin goes down easy in triple-digit temperatures. Fresh peaches dominate the flavor profile, but the slight bites of ginger and mint are key to cutting through what might otherwise be a bit too much sugar.

Ingredients

■ 2 ounces Stoli peach vodka

■ 2-3 ounces soda

■ 1½ ounces sweet and sour

■ 3 peach slices

■ Pinch of mint

■ Peach ginger simple syrup

Simple syrup recipe

Into a solution of equal parts organic sugar and water, add two or three peaches and two tablespoons fresh ginger.

Directions

Shake vodka, soda, sweet and sour, mint and two peach slices with ice. Pour into wine glass. Float simple syrup and mix with straw. Garnish with peach slice.