Pizzeria from the Palms opens at Red Rock

Fans who have been missing Side Piece Pizza since the Palms closed can now get a taste at Red Rock Resort.

Side Piece Pizza is now serving at Red Rock Resort. (Anthony Mair)

A selection of pies at Side Piece Pizza (Anthony Mair)

Side Piece Pizza offers New York and Sicilian pizzas as well as strombolis and other Italian options. (Anthony Mair)

Fans who have been missing Side Piece Pizza since the Palms closed can now get a taste at Red Rock Resort. The pizzeria’s new location opened in the resort’s food court on Friday.

Chef and pizzaiolo Enzo Esposito has created a menu that offers New York and Sicilian style pizza by the pie or by the slice, as well as hot Italian sandwiches, strombolis, garlic knots and salads. The signature dish, however, is the chicken parm pizza: a “crust” of fried chicken cutlet, topped with marinara sauce and a two-cheese blend, baked with Italian spices.

Side Piece owner Clique Hospitality has a deal for neighbors wanting pizza nights at home — $10 takeout-only 22-inch New York cheese pies, for pickup or delivery, every Wednesday.

The fate of the original Side Piece location appears undecided at this point. When asked about it, Clique’s founder and CEO Andy Masi stated, “We would be thrilled to continue to operate Side Piece at the Palms when the casino reopens.”

That resort, which has been shuttered since the COVID shutdown, was recently sold to the San Manuel tribe for $650 million.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.