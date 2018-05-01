Pok Pok among 6 restaurants coming to Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan has announced details of its new Block 16 Urban Eatery & Bar, a collection of half a dozen food and beverage spots that will open in early fall.

The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Cosmopolitan has announced details of its new Block 16 Urban Eatery & Bar, a collection of half a dozen food and beverage spots that will open in early fall.

In addition to the previously announced Portland sandwich shop Lardo, the so-called urban market (which sounds a lot nicer than food court) will include another Portland import: Pok Pok Wing from James Beard Award-winner Andy Ricker.

A post shared by pokpokpdx (@pokpokpdx) on Apr 28, 2018 at 11:59am PDT

A post shared by Lardo (@lardopdx) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

Also on the bill are District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew from New Orleans, a local incarnation of the New York tequila and mezcal bar Ghost Donkey, the Hattie B’s Hot Chicken from Nashville and the locally conceived Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake. The collection will be located on the second floor of the resort’s Boulevard Tower.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.