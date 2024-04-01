Pop-up produce stands return to Las Vegas with affordable fruit, veggies

The Southern Nevada Health District announced that its pop-up produce stands will return to Las Vegas this week with affordable fruits and vegetables.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are seen at a farmer's market in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Southern Nevada Health District announced that its pop-up produce stands will return to Las Vegas this week with affordable organic fruits and vegetables.

According to a news release, the produce stands give “people increased access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The pop-up stands are offered from noon until 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Avenue, in Las Vegas.

“The pop-up stands are aimed at helping address the problem of food insecurity in Southern Nevada,” the release said.

Customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit or credit cards, organizers said.

The stands will be available on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 2

Tuesday, April 9

Tuesday, May 7

Tuesday, May 14

Tuesday, June 4

Tuesday, June 11

According to organizers, last year’s pop-ups resulted in nearly 2,300 pounds of produce sold and nearly $4,600 in total sales, with 40.4% of total sales from SNAP/EBT transactions.