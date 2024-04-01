58°F
Pop-up produce stands return to Las Vegas with affordable fruit, veggies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 9:37 am
 

The Southern Nevada Health District announced that its pop-up produce stands will return to Las Vegas this week with affordable organic fruits and vegetables.

According to a news release, the produce stands give “people increased access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The pop-up stands are offered from noon until 3 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Avenue, in Las Vegas.

“The pop-up stands are aimed at helping address the problem of food insecurity in Southern Nevada,” the release said.

Customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit or credit cards, organizers said.

The stands will be available on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, April 2
  • Tuesday, April 9
  • Tuesday, May 7
  • Tuesday, May 14
  • Tuesday, June 4
  • Tuesday, June 11

According to organizers, last year’s pop-ups resulted in nearly 2,300 pounds of produce sold and nearly $4,600 in total sales, with 40.4% of total sales from SNAP/EBT transactions.

