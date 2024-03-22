Popular Hawaiian restaurant adding another Vegas location

The chain, known for its plate lunches, saimin and Spam musubi, is moving into Decatur Commons, a retail center and apartment complex.

Fried shrimp, kalua pork and barbecue chicken plate lunches from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, which has a planned location near Summerlin in the Las Vegas Valley. (L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the Hawaiian food chain that already has 16 locations in the Las Vegas area, is taking the plate lunch to the central valley. A new L&L is planned for the Decatur Commons development, on South Decatur Boulevard at Alta Drive, according to leasing materials obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Decatur Commons is a retail center and apartment complex at 450 S. Decatur Blvd., just south of U.S. Highway 95.

The opening of the new L&L comes after the late 2023 debut of an L&L on West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, the 16th locally, and the October launch of Zippy’s, the Hawaiian diner chain, in the southwest. That opening, the first Zippy’s outside Hawaii, had been anticipated for almost five years.

Plate lunch, a combo featuring a protein, two scoops rice and one scoop macaroni salad, anchors the menu at L&L, which also runs to loco moco, Spam saimin and musubi, and barbecue chicken and beef bowls.

