Food

A new Hawaiian restaurant opens in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 12:19 pm
 
Fried shrimp, kalua pork and barbecue chicken plate lunches from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, which has opened its 16th location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time in Henderson. (L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)
Saimin, Spam musubi, a barbecue beef bowl and a cheeseburger from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, which has opened its 16th location in the Las Vegas Valley, this time in Henderson. (L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)

There’s more plate lunch in Henderson.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the Hawaiian restaurant chain, recently opened its 16th location in Vegas (and second in Henderson), this time at 81 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway.

The location incorporates a gas station, a first for the chain. Harun Rashid is the franchisee of the new restaurant.

Plate lunch, a combo featuring a protein, two scoops rice and one scoop macaroni salad, anchors the menu at L&L, which also runs to loco moco, Spam saimin and musubi, and barbecue chicken and beef bowls.

L&L opened almost 20 shops last year and plans to open 20 this year, the company said.

In Las Vegas, the latest L&L follows the launch last October of Zippy’s, the Hawaiian diner chain, in the southwest. That debut, the first Zippy’s outside Hawaii, had been anticipated for almost five years.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

Luke Bryan performs during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The last shows in Luke Bryan’s Strip residency, concerts by Ludacris and Black Flag, and a “Lord of the Rings” marathon top this week’s lineup.

