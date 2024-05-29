75°F
Popular Italian restaurant in Henderson adding a wine bar

Wines from Azzurra Wine Bar, set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. Its sibling restaurant, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, lies down the block. (Azzurra Wine Bar)
Azzurra Wine Bar is set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. Its sibling restaurant, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, lies down the block. (Azzurra Wine Bar)
Arancini from Azzurra Wine Bar, set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. Its sibling restaurant, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, lies down the block. (Azzurra Wine Bar)
Charcuterie from Azzurra Wine Bar, set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. Its sibling restaurant, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, lies down the block. (Azzurra Wine Bar)
Small plates from Azzurra Wine Bar, set to open on June 7, 2024, in Henderson, in the Las Vegas Valley. Its sibling restaurant, Azzurra Cucina Italiana, lies down the block. (Azzurra Wine Bar)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 7:01 am
 

Windom Kimsey is continuing his one-man renewal project on South Water Street in Henderson as his Azzurra Wine Bar opens on June 7. The spot, first reported on by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, joins Azzurra Cucina Italiana, its sibling restaurant down the block that Kimsey launched in February 2023.

The restaurant and wine bar bookend an architecturally distinctive block that also includes Wimsey’s row house; his firm, TSK Architects; and Public Works Coffee, which Azzurra Wine Bar shares space with during the day.

The wine list, from general manager Samantha Remer, features more than 75 global wines by the bottle, including a ’22 Domaine Testut Vieilles Vignes (Old Vines) Chablis, with bright acidity and citrus flavors; a rich and juicy ’18 Angels & Cowboys zinfandel blend from Sonoma County; and an ’18 Piazzo Arge Barbaresco, in the classic dry style with a long finish. Rotating wines by the glass, a mix of favorites and less-familiar releases, run $9 to $28.

Alessandra Madeira, executive chef of Azzurra restaurant, is fashioning the menu for the wine bar, with items such as dips, signature mini meatballs, changing cheese and charcuterie options, and small plates such as arancini and garlic truffle fries.

To create the wine bar, Kimsey remodeled the space to add lighting, upgraded counters, and a new front and back bar. Plans call for a retail and private events area to host monthly wine classes and other gatherings. The wine bar seats 46 inside and 24 on the terrace.

Azzurra Wine Bar is at 314 S. Water St. Follow @azzurracucina on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Punk Rock Bowling returns, the Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Fever, and Jason Derulo launches his residency this week in Las Vegas.

