PT’s coming to The Strat

Blvd & Main Taphouse in The Strat will soon be a PT's Wings & Sports (Golden Entertainment)

PT’s is coming to The Strat.

Golden Entertainment, the parent company of both the neighborhood tavern chain and the Las Vegas Boulevard resort, has announced it will be converting The Strat’s Blvd & Main Taphouse into PT’s Wings & Sports on March 15. The changeover will come on what would have been Blvd & Main’s one-year anniversary, and just in time for the bar’s March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

This will be the 67th PT’s tavern in Nevada. While some current Blvd & Main menu items, such as the pot roast and cheddar “pockets,” will be removed from the menu with the changeover, much of the food will remain the same, including the wings, tenders and western burger. They’ll also be rolling out some new barbecue offerings. The space will cater to sports fans with additional HDTVs (bringing the total to 10), new betting tickers on a pair of LED screens, and two betting stations.

