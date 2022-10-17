63°F
Food

Raising Cane’s opening new location in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
Raising Cane's, located at 3737 W. Craig Road. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raising Cane’s is opening a second North Las Vegas location on Thursday at 9 a.m. which will feature the restaurant chain’s largest dining room in Las Vegas.

The restaurant, located on the corner of West Craig Road and Allen Lane, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce at 8:50 a.m. There will be a giveaway to the first 100 customers of a “First 100 Customers” shirt and a free box combo card.

Photos of the first 100 customers will be displayed in the restaurant, according to a news release.

Raising Cane’s will also have a DJ opening day from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and make a $1,000 donation to Cheyenne High School Athletics. A drawing for Free Cane’s for a Year will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with 20 winners.

