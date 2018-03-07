Readers find crumbcake in Las Vegas

A few weeks ago, Taste of the Town ran a request from reader Jim DePorche, lamenting the loss of New York-style crumbcake since the closing of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, and detailing his circuitous path to obtaining it in the pre-Glazier’s days. Readers offered a few substitutes, but I recently received an email from DePorche celebrating the fact that he’d found a local source: Life’s a Bagel, 2333 N. Rampart Blvd., at Lake Mead Boulevard. He said it’s baked on the premises and “same price, different shape tin, but a little deeper.” He said they also sell it in sheets that can be cut up and frozen.

Crumb cake. Thinkstock

For Terri Cohen, who’s looking for Dr. Brown’s Diet Cherry Soda, preferably in the Henderson area, Allen Asch emailed that it’s available at Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

For Al Kraus, who’s looking for hard biscotti with almonds from a local bakery, not a supermarket, Ann Brown recommended Manan Bakery at 6620 W. Flamingo Road.

More on butter lambs: Megan Hubble emailed that they’re available at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

More reader requests

With St. Joseph’s Day approaching on March 19, Robert Grabowski is looking for St. Joseph’s pastry (also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe), which he used to get at the now-closed Albina’s Italian Bakery and Montesano’s.

Sharon Flaherty is looking for Easter bread.

Bobbie Madonna is looking for Chinese black garlic sauce.

Jerry Jay is looking for Limburger cheese, either American or German in origin.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.