102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Food

Readers help find homemade chicken-fried steak in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 5:56 pm
 

August 6, 2019

Jim Migliore is looking for a restaurant that serves chicken-fried steak that’s breaded in-house. Some readers who replied to his query said they weren’t sure of the provenance of the ones they were recommending, but they all gave them high praise.

Ann Brown recommended Lakes Lounge at 2920 W. Lake East Drive, and said it is house-made. Jesse Carrizales said the same about the dish served at Fire Rock Steakhouse at 5990 N. Centennial Blvd. Patty Romeo, who says she had a Southern grandmother, vouched for the one served at Vickie’s Diner in the old White Cross Drug Store at 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and at The Harvest Cafe at 4835 W. Craig Road. Dwayne Dawson recommended Lou’s Diner at 431 S. Decatur Blvd., and Myke King of Boulder City recommended the Iron Rail Cafe at Railroad Pass Casino.

For Anita Kramer, Brown said Concord Foods Apple Crisp Mix is available at Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave., and Debra Anderson, who said she brings it from Connecticut, recommended Amazon.com.

More reader requests

Mike Faulkner is looking for Kikkoman brand tempura batter in a 3-pound bag, which he used to get at Costco, and Bookbinder’s Cocktail Sauce, which he used to get at Sam’s Club.

Bruce Baird is looking for supermarkets that sell gazpacho.

Tom Fitzgerald is looking for a coffee shop on the east side of the valley that offers The Wall Street Journal for reading.

And Rose Rinehart asks her fellow readers for recommendations for good delis in the Henderson area, aside from Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery.

July 30, 2019

After the huge response to the request for the seasoned cottage cheese recipe served at Alpine Village Inn, which closed more than 20 years ago, I said I’d run the equally popular Chicken Supreme Soup recipe. I didn’t have to look it up — Marilyn Basinger sent a copy of one the Review-Journal printed in April 1997:

Boil 2 quarts water, 2 teaspoons celery salt, 2 teaspoons Accent, 1 pound cooked ground chicken, 2 teaspoons salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet, 2 tablespoons chicken bouillon and 2 to 3 ground carrots for 30 minutes. In a separate pan, heat 1/2 cup oil until smoking; add 1 cup flour and stir with a whisk until the consistency of mashed potatoes. Add to soup and use whisk to blend. Add yellow food coloring, if desired.

More on the cottage cheese recipe: Greg Hammet emailed to point out that the ingredients list on his vintage container of the seasoning differs from the recipe we ran; my advice is to take all “authentic” recipes with a grain of salt because they can lose something in the translation.

And Matt Becker of Becker Gaming emailed to say Charlie’s Down Under, 1950 N. Buffalo Drive, serves the chicken soup on the last Thursday of the month, adding, “We have customers bringing in cast-iron bowls that it was originally served in.”

More reader requests

Shannon Irving is looking for Cacique Cilantro Lime sour cream, which she bought somewhere in Las Vegas, but can’t remember where.

Erica Thomas is looking for Open Pit Barbecue Sauce, which she used to get at Winco.

Tootsie Popowcer is looking for a restaurant that will prepare a hamburger medium-rare, adding that she’s frequently promised, but ends up sending them back.

July 23, 2019

I always knew readers were fond of the old Alpine Village Inn, which closed more than 20 years ago. But I learned just how much they missed the place after Loretta Eichelberger requested the recipe for its seasoned cottage cheese dip and I, who had misplaced it, turned to all of you.

We received responses from Bob Fisher, Dottie Shull-Krob, Peggy Carson, Belinda King, Jane Forbes, Holly Macdonald, Karen Kissam, Phyllis Hendrickson, Nancy Caudill, Patti Gray, Bari Hankins, Kolene Copas, Ann Brown, Marilyn Roth, Tara Klimek, Donna Hall, Nancy Ozun, Jane Lewis, Elsie Goldsworthy, Bill Davis, Merri Davenport and Mary Ann Bianco.

Here’s the recipe: Mix 2 pounds small-curd cottage cheese with 1/2 teaspoon caraway, 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, 1 teaspoon Accent, 1/2 teaspoon white pepper, 1 tablespoon dried chives and 1/2 teaspoon celery salt. Chill at least several hours or overnight. Serve as a condiment or dip.

Paul Harbaugh sent an alternative recipe: Mix Smith’s Ranch Dressing mix with cottage cheese to taste and spread on Triscuits. “Add some cherry tomatoes for a treat.”

And Ozun asked me to publish the Alpine Village chicken-soup recipe. Look for that in an upcoming column.

More reader requests

Joel Lengyel is looking for a local source for Trappey’s Mexi-Pep Hot Sauce salsa picante.

Pat Nation is looking for grape leaves in jars.

George Swede, assisting a neighbor, is looking for B&G hot cherry peppers.

And Charles Butler is looking for split-top hot-dog buns, other than the King’s Hawaiian brand, which are too sweet.

July 16, 2019

Rhubarb may be all over the place — sometimes literally — in some parts of the country, but it’s a rare and wonderful thing in Southern Nevada, especially since the frozen version has all but disappeared from supermarkets. But readers found it for Barbara Wagner.

Helga Smith (who emailed, “There are not many things more refreshing on a hot summer day than homemade rhubarb compote, served chilled/iced.”) has found it at Vons at 2667 E. Windmill Parkway in Henderson, and she and Eileen Hug found it at Smith’s at 2385 E. Windmill Lane — both sporadically, Smith said. Penny Reese reported finding it at Albertsons at 5975 W. Tropicana Ave. Nancy A. Nolette said it’s available at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd. I’ve found it at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and some Smith’s stores. And Ann Brown has found the frozen version at Sprouts, though she said it’s “hit and miss.”

More on ribs: For readers looking for Tony Roma’s ribs, Joe Kennedy recommended the “excellent” ribs at Trader Joe’s.

More reader requests

Anita Kramer is looking for Concord Foods’ Apple Crisp mix, which she found at Smith’s.

David D. Werner is looking for Eckrich Cotto Salami.

Mike Miller is looking for a clam dip similar to Reser’s, which he used to get in Oregon.

And here’s a blast from the past: For years I kept the recipes from the old Alpine Village Inn on file, but as the number of queries dropped, I lost track of them. Loretta Eichelberger, who said she has the chicken soup recipe, wonders if any readers have the recipe for the gone-but-not-forgotten restaurant’s cottage cheese dip.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at Excalibur
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Flight of Mules (Miracle Mile Shops)
Sample 3 Mules at Flights Las Vegas
By / RJ

The Flight of Mules comes with a classic Moscow Mule, a Kentucky version made with bourbon and a Mexican Mule with a jalapeño kick.