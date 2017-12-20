Readers locate shoestring beets in Las Vegas

I’ve had reader requests before Easter seasons past for lamb-shaped butter, a Polish tradition especially popular in Buffalo, N.Y., and here’s news of a local source.

Feb. 28, 2018

Tom Vanderleest is looking for cans of shoestring beets, and his fellow Taste of the Town readers know where he can find them. Shae Wilhite wrote in an email that the Springfield brand is available at La Bonita Supermarket at 6000 W. Cheyenne Ave.; there are several La Bonitas in the valley. And Ruth Kohout reported finding Del Monte French Style Julienne Beets at the Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas.

For Ginnie Brimmer, who’s looking for Bing Cherry candy bars, Wilhite said two-packs, Twin Bing, are next to the checkout at the Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas. I spotted them at Rocket Fizz, 9410 W. Sahara Ave. in Village Square.

For Elaine Hailey, Laura Crowton emailed that Hungry Jack Potato Pancake mix can be found in the boxed instant potato section at the Walmart Supercenter at 3615 S. Rainbow Blvd.

More on butter lambs: Marilyn Pappas said they’re usually available around Easter at the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

More reader requests

Joan McMaken is looking for local bakeries or supermarkets that are carrying hot cross buns during Lent.

In the wake of the Glazier’s closing, Bill Chavera is looking for knishes and fish cakes.

Ken and Claudia Wolt are looking for Challenge Whipped Unsalted Butter (or another brand), which they used to get at Glazier’s.

Jack Bingham is looking for the current workplace for the cook from the former Triple Play near Oakey and Decatur boulevards, and the excellent Philly cheesesteak sandwiches he or she used to make.

Feb. 21, 2018

I’ve had reader requests before Easter seasons past for lamb-shaped butter, a Polish tradition especially popular in Buffalo, N.Y., and here’s news of a local source.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus at St. Francis of Assisi church in Henderson is selling lamb butters for $5 each. They’re also selling lamb-shaped loaves, small size in pound cake, banana nut and no-sugar-added zucchini for $8, and large in pound and banana-nut for $15. They can be ordered during Saturday and Sunday Masses and picked up March 29-30 in the kitchen of the church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway.

For Tom Vanderleest, who’s looking for boxes of chocolate Malt-O-Meal, Bob Drabicki said the best way to buy it is to go to walmart.com, then choose the option of picking it up at a local store. “This is a best-kept-secret-type hot cereal,” he said.

For Larry Lewandowski, who’s looking for dill rye, Dave Reynard finds it at Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.; there’s another Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

More reader requests

Lee Bernstein is looking for kippered herrings.

Alexandra Lenz is looking for Minute Maid lemon juice.

Joan Weglarz is looking for smelt.

And Jane Karadbil is looking for a place to buy deep-fried turkey — but not with Cajun seasoning — for Thanksgiving.

Feb. 14, 2018

Looking for a specialty food item? While many have lamented the closing of Glazier’s, other sources are available in the valley.

One is the International Marketplace at 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. (just south of Tropicana Avenue), which, true to its name, carries specialties from just about every conceivable cuisine, with an emphasis on Asian. Another possibility is Cost Plus World Market, which has locations at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd. and 3890 Blue Diamond Road, and which is an especially good source for European sweets during the Christmas season. There are also many independent ethnic markets scattered across the valley. And if all local sources fail, there’s always Amazon.

For Sandy Cronin, who’s looking for figs on a rope for her father, Enrico Guastaferro, Danny Calico reported finding them at the International Marketplace.

Early Glazier’s fan Ann Brown said she hasn’t found the Salerno Butter Cookies JoAnn Rubin found there, but “she can find incredibly good Italian cookies” at Siena Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave. in Village Square. “They make several varieties, and bread, too.”

More reader requests

Calico said he’s still looking for farina, anywhere in the valley.

Terri Cohen is looking for Dr. Brown’s Diet Cherry Soda, preferably in the Henderson area.

Elaine Halley is looking for a local source for Hungry Jack Potato Pancake Mix.

Peter Rich is looking for a pastry called langos, which he encountered in Budapest.

And Joseph Lowery is looking for Aunt Penny’s White Sauce, which he used to get at Albertsons.

Feb. 07, 2018

Jim DePorche is one of a legion of readers who have contacted me to lament the closing of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, which was an independent supermarket that specialized in products — especially from the East Coast and the Midwest — that otherwise were difficult to find locally. In his case it was New York-style crumbcake, and his note detailed the extent to which people can go to find a favorite food.

“Before Glazier’s,” he wrote, “I used to get a NY crumbcake from NorthStar bakery in Brooklyn, which shipped it to Boars Head in Tampa, which shipped it to a distributor in Phoenix, which sold it to the bagel shop in Scottsdale, which shipped me two 12-by-18 sheets by ground, and it was still fine. I shipped one to my brother in Kansas and it was still good. Then I found it at Glazier’s. With Glazier’s closing, I am again facing the horror of New York crumbcake withdrawal.”

Ann Brown, who used to frequently find items at Glazier’s, suggested Sprouts Farmers Market, which has seven stores in the valley.

More reader requests

Tom Vanderleest is looking for cans of shoestring beets and boxes of chocolate Malt O Meal.

Ginnie Brimmer is looking for Bing Cherry candy bars.

And Vicki Desy has an all-too-familiar problem: “Does anybody know where I can find ‘normal-sized’ chicken parts? They are all so huge now that I can’t make any of my old favorite recipes. They don’t fit in the pot, the portions are too large and the ingredient ratios and cooking times are off.”

Jan. 31, 2018

Deborah Sizemore is looking for smoked chubs — a request that prompted other readers to ask what they are. The answer: a smoked version of a specific fish common to the Great Lakes. Ann Brown said Sizemore can find them at Harrie’s Bagelmania at 855 E. Twain Ave., and Marilyn Roth recommended Weiss Restaurant, Deli & Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

For Alan Katz, who’s looking for a restaurant that serves roast duck with crispy skin, Brown said he’ll find “the best duck ever” at Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria at 9500 W. Sahara Ave., adding, “he needs to call ahead and ask Giancarlo to make it.”

And I received a note from Tim Korney, owner of Windy City Beefs ‘n Dogs and Windy City Beefs and Pizza. In response to requests from customers looking for things they used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace, Korney ordered various flavors of Jays potato chips and O-Ke-Doke popcorn and expected to have them by this week.

Korney said he also carries the Vienna Beef product line, including hot dogs, hot dog buns, sport peppers, green relish and celery salt, as well as Papa’s Peppers Giardiniera in mild, medium and hot. And he said he’s willing to get anything else Chicagoland expatriates are seeking.

More reader requests

With the closing of Glazier’s, Tom Steele is looking for Supreme tamales.

Larry Lewandowski is looking for dill rye.

Mike Lenart is looking for Vlasic Old Fashioned Sauerkraut.

Larry Ducharme is looking for a restaurant, preferably in Henderson, that serves oyster stew.

Jan. 24, 2018

When a dish is so iconic it’s used in book and movie titles you know it’s worth seeking out, and that’s the case with fried green tomatoes, sought by Gerri Frederick.

Minnie Mistretta, Donna Alper and Valerie Weinberg recommended Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, which has locations at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and Red Rock Resort. Mistretta also recommended Hash House A Go Go, which has five locations in the valley, as did Erma Roberts.

For Frank James, who’s looking for cake flour, Ann Brown said he can find Swans Down and King Arthur brands at Walmart at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road.

For Roger Dziadosz, who’s looking for Open Pit Barbecue Sauce, Erica Thomas said she frequently buys it at Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.; there’s another Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

For Alice Magrane, who’s looking for Lactaid ice cream and sour cream, Linda Lapham said she found the ice cream at Albertsons.

More on Manhattan-style clam chowder: Sue Bognaski said it’s served at Brigg’s Oyster Co. at the Suncoast.

More reader requests

Edee Shuman is looking for Chock Full o’ Nuts decaffeinated coffee. She’s found the regular, but wants the decaf.

With the closing of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, Jim DePorche is looking for New York-style crumb cake.

Also because of the closing of Glazier’s, Joanne Rubin is looking for a source for boxes of Salerno Butter Cookies.

And on behalf of her father, Enrico Guastaferro, Sandy Cronin is looking for an Italian treat called figs on a rope, which is particularly popular at holiday times.

Jan. 17, 2018

Usually when a reader requests an item recently addressed in Taste of the Town, I send them the clipping. But when Karen Miller asked where to get Chicago hot dogs, I decided to find out if readers had one or two new suggestions. And indeed, Ann Brown recommended Sonio’s Cafe at 3900 W. Charleston Ave.

The overwhelming favorite, though, was Windy City Beefs ’n Dogs at 7500 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and sister restaurant Windy City Beefs ’n Pizza at 9711 S. Eastern Ave. One or both locations was recommended by Valerie Weinberg, Don Conner, Marge Phegley, Jeralyn Elsasser, Sheila Levy, Shirley Meade and Linda Lapham.

For Jim Guynup, who’s looking for a market that sells veal chops, the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., said they carry veal rib chops, scaloppini, breasts and ground veal.

And the Jensens dropped me a note with a reminder, for those who’ll miss their Pastosa frozen ravioli and other pastas, now that Glazier’s Food Marketplace is closing, that Village carries them.

More reader requests

The Glazier’s closing has prompted two requests, from Dottie Shull for another local source for Maria’s Italian Feast Gnocchi, and from Roger Dziadosz for Open Pit barbecue sauce and Hormel pickled pigs feet.

Al Kraus is looking for hard biscotti with almonds from a local bakery, not a supermarket.

And Robert Goldsmith said he and his neighbors wonder if readers know of the current place of business of Chef Nino, late of the Bacon Bar on Craig Road.

Jan. 10, 2017

Ah, profiteroles. It’s fun to let it roll off the tongue, even more fun to indulge in these pate au choux puffs filled with custard or ice cream and usually drizzled with chocolate sauce. Michelle Borisch is seeking them, and as usual, Taste of the Town readers have suggestions.

Lois Rosenberg recommended Pamplemousse Restaurant at 400 E. Sahara Ave., and Ann Brown recommended Patisserie Manon at 8751 W. Charleston Blvd.

John McKibben said his Grape Street Cafe, Wine Bar & Cellar in Downtown Summerlin serves them with chocolate, raspberry and caramel sauces.

For Al Delacruz, who’s looking for pork hocks, Therese Ainsworth suggested Walmart Neighborhood Market at 400 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

More on Clark Bars: Jane Goldberg recommended oldtimecandy.com, under the “pre 1920s” tab. The site carries various sizes and packages, and other hard-to-find favorites such as Abba-Zabasand Charleston Chews — and more variations of Dubble Bubble than any of us knew existed.

More reader requests

Marcee Shafer is looking for Mrs. Fanning’s Bread ‘n Butter Pickles.

Karen Miller is looking for authentic Chicago-style hot dogs, which she used to get at Sonic.

Tom Vilberg is looking for a source for fasnachts or fastnachts, served on Fat Tuesday/Mardi Gras/Shrove Tuesday, which this year will be Feb. 13.

And Carol Manzo asks fellow Taste of the Town readers if any of them know if Tony, “the original owner of Russo’s” on South Rainbow Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue, has opened a new restaurant.

Jan. 3, 2017

Last week, we featured suggestions for New England-style clam chowder; today we address the request from Lenny Hockfield for reader suggestions for Manhattan-style chowder served locally.

Margie Carlson and Al Wirtzbaum recommended the Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, with Wirtzbaum adding that it’s also served on Fridays in the resort’s buffet. Wirtzbaum also recommended Big Al’s Oyster Bar at The Orleans.

Allen Asch and Jan Visser recommended Big Sur Oyster Bar at South Point. Jim Guynup recommended Claim Jumper, which has three locations in the valley. And Sharon Nasci said New England and Manhattan chowders are served on alternate Fridays at Magnolia’s Veranda at the Four Queens; she calls to find out which is being served on a given Friday.

For Sally Gambino, Lenora Kaplan said she frequently buys 2-pound live lobsters at 99 Ranch Market at 4155 W. Spring Mountain Road; there’s another location at 3768 S. Maryland Parkway.

And Alan Amerault recommends 168 Asian Market at 3459 S. Jones Blvd., adding, “every time I go there, they have a minimum 36 lobsters of all weights.”

For Deborah Sizemore, who’s looking for smoked chubs, CeCi Schreiber reported finding them at Costco at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

More reader requests

Guynup is looking for a market that sells veal chops.

Debra Clark is looking for Kary’s Roux Dark.

Norman Ilchene is looking for a restaurant that serves Prince Edward Island blue mussels.

Alice Magrane is looking for Lactaid ice cream and sour cream.

And Frank James is looking for a local source for cake flour.

Dec. 27, 2017

Jeralyn Elsasser is looking for a good New England-style clam chowder, “with clams in every bite,” and boy, did her fellow Taste of the Town readers deliver.

Tara Klimek and Ann Brown recommended Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point. Blake Myers recommended Tides Seafood & Sushi Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Jerry Cvetkovic recommended the Friday buffet at Fiesta Henderson. Lenny Hockfield recommended the Court Cafe at Jokers Wild in Henderson and the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder. Claude Black said he likes the chowder at Vons, which has “the most clams and the least potatoes.” And Minnie Mistretta had a tip: Elsasser’s best bet, she said, is to ask for extra clams, no matter where she is. “I do it every time, and pay if they charge me,” she said.

For Chuck Young, Catherine Hanly said 64-ounce jars of Claussen Kosher Dill Deli-Style Halves are available at Walmart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave.

For readers looking for Roquefort dressing, William Isaac said Bob’s brand can be found at Vons and Albertsons.

More reader requests

Jim Blazak is looking for Robert Rothschild Farm chili lime sauce.

Mike Ellison is looking for a market that sells deep-fried chicken gizzards.

Kathye Taylor is looking for a bakery, preferably on the west side of the valley, that sells blondies.

C. Emerson Cooper is looking for restaurants that serve Coquilles Saint-Jacques.

And Bill Schafer is looking for a recipe for the coffee with Vandermint liqueur that was served at the old Alpine Village. Other AV recipes surface from time to time, but I have yet to see this one.

Dec. 20, 2017

Bratwurst usually comes in links, but a patty can make a satisfying sandwich. Two readers have sources for fellow Taste of the Town reader Don Brinda. Kolene Copas found regular and bacon-cheddar varieties in the frozen-food section at Walmart, and Rob Lindley said the regular ones are available at the commissary at Nellis Air Force Base, for those who have privileges.

More on liver and onions: JoAnn Breitenberger recommended Mimi’s Cafe, which has three locations in the valley. Jerry Cvetkovic likes Cafe Fiesta at Fiesta Henderson. Claudia Wright said it’s on the regular menu at Willows Restaurant at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. Bev Greer recommended the Grand Cafe at Boulder Station, and added that it’s on the Wednesday dinner buffet at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Ann Brown recommended the Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive.

And I liked it at Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas.

More on Clark Bars: William Isaac reported finding them at Cost Plus World Market at 3890 Blue Diamond Road; there’s another Cost Plus at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd.

More reader requests

Dennis Vesely is looking for authentic Swedish potato sausage, adding that “authentic” means it’s “rather bland, unspiced.”

C. Emerson Cooper is looking for full-fat buttermilk.

Tim Clark is looking for a source for ring bologna that he can use to make pickled bologna, or a local source for pickled ring bologna.

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.