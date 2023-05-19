Renowned dessert specialty shop closing after a decade

The sweets shop, known for its lavish Japanese French-style desserts, announced on social media that it will close next month.

Sweets Raku, known for its lavish Japanese French-style desserts, announced on social media that it will close on June 30, citing “circumstances beyond our control.”

“Since 2013 when we open, we are truly thankful and so fortunate to all our customers who have supported us the past few years,” a Facebook post said. “Thank you to the community embraced us so kindly and for wonderful memories we created here.

“It’s been a privilege being a part off Sweets Raku family and we thank you all.”

Sweets Raku is located at 5040 Spring Mountain Road.

