5 decadent desserts for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Love can be as elusive as a unicorn, so when you find it, honor it with a Valentine Unicorn cake from Freed's. It's available in various flavors with Bavarian cream, chocolate or fruit filling, in sizes for 8 to 10 people to 20 to 25. (Freed's Bakery)

In Lavo's 20-layer red velvet cake, the cocoa-flavored, red-chocolate cake is interspersed with cream cheese-mascarpone frosting and decorated with hearts and sprinkles. (Lavo)

There's a Valentine-themed fortune tucked inside this traditionally shaped but greatly oversized cookie at Tao, which is filled with white and dark chocolate mousse, coated with chocolate, sprinkled with mini hearts and served with fresh fruit, $12. Custom fortunes are available by advance order. (Tao)

For the Valentine Special Cake at Sweets Raku, sponge cake is layered with chocolate and raspberry mousse, blanketed in ganache and decorated with a chocolate flower and heart, raspberries and rose petals. (Sweets Raku)

Passion Fruit Cheesecake at The Barrymore is a mousse-filled white chocolate shell on a pistachio financier. It's served with a warm mango-caramel sauce, which melts the shell when it's poured at the table (Gen3 Hospitality)

Sure, you could spring for a box of mass-produced chocolates for Valentine’s Day, but isn’t the person who shares your life worth more than that? The person who turns the coffee on in the morning, humors your Vegas Golden Knights obsession, helps you negotiate convention-season traffic?

Of course they are, and Las Vegas restaurants and bakeries know it, too. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Thursday (yes, this Thursday, if you need a reminder), they’ve created the sweetest of sweets for the sweetest of the sweet. Here are five that are particularly appealing.

Lavo

In Lavo’s 20-layer red velvet cake, the cocoa-flavored, red-chocolate cake is interspersed with cream cheese-mascarpone frosting and decorated with hearts and sprinkles, $13.

Palazzo, 702-791-1800, lavolv.com

Tao

There’s a fortune tucked inside this traditionally shaped but greatly oversized cookie at Tao, which is coated with chocolate, sprinkled with mini hearts and served with fresh fruit, $12. Custom fortunes are available by advance order.

The Venetian, 702-388-8338, taolasvegas.com

Freed’s Bakery

Love can be as elusive as a unicorn, so when you find it, honor it with a Valentine Unicorn cake from Freed’s. It’s available in various flavors with Bavarian cream, chocolate or fruit filling, in sizes for 8 to 10 people to 20 to 25, starting at $76.15. 9815 S. Eastern Ave., 702-456-7762, freedsbakery.com

The Barrymore

Passion Fruit Cheesecake at The Barrymore is a mousse-filled white chocolate shell on a pistachio financier. It’s served with a warm mango-caramel sauce, which melts the shell when it’s poured at the table, $12.

Royal Resort, 702-407-5303, barrymorelv.com

Sweets Raku

For the Valentine Special Cake at Sweets Raku, sponge cake is layered with chocolate and raspberry mousse, blanketed in ganache and decorated with a chocolate flower and heart, raspberries and rose petals, $30.

5040 W. Spring Mountain Road, 702-290-7181, raku-sweets.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.