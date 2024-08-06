Replacement revealed for longtime Las Vegas Strip restaurant

The same hospitality group that created the original spot in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is developing its replacement.

A Backyard Burger from Holsteins Shakes and Buns in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which closed on July 9, 2024. Holsteins is being replaced by a Mexican restaurant. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, purveyor of burger and milkshake lollapaloozas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, closed in July after about 14 years. It is being replaced by Mariposa Rosa Mexican Restaurant, a representative for Gen3 Hospitality, creator and operator of Holsteins, confirmed for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Clark County records indicate a building permit application for Mariposa Rosa Mexican Restaurant at The Cosmopolitan. The project cost is listed as $2.9 million. Gen3 Hospitality is creating Mariposa Rosa, the representative said.

Holsteins opened in 2010 and became a Strip favorite over the years. The representative did not provide a timeline for the opening of Mariposa Rosa.

