101°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Replacement revealed for longtime Las Vegas Strip restaurant

A Backyard Burger from Holsteins Shakes and Buns in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which closed ...
A Backyard Burger from Holsteins Shakes and Buns in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which closed on July 9, 2024. Holsteins is being replaced by a Mexican restaurant. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
More Stories
Cocoa Puffs cereal could contain dangerously high levels of lead, according to two federal laws ...
Lawsuits allege high levels of lead in General Mills’ Cocoa Puffs cereal
Bazaar Mar, from celebrated chef José Andrés, is set to open Aug. 7, 2024, in The Shops at Cr ...
Opening date revealed for star chef’s 5th Strip restaurant
Country superstar with emotional connection to Vegas opening Strip restaurant
Las Vegas Strip hot spot offering free cocktails
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 7:02 pm
 

Holsteins Shakes and Buns, purveyor of burger and milkshake lollapaloozas at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, closed in July after about 14 years. It is being replaced by Mariposa Rosa Mexican Restaurant, a representative for Gen3 Hospitality, creator and operator of Holsteins, confirmed for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Clark County records indicate a building permit application for Mariposa Rosa Mexican Restaurant at The Cosmopolitan. The project cost is listed as $2.9 million. Gen3 Hospitality is creating Mariposa Rosa, the representative said.

Holsteins opened in 2010 and became a Strip favorite over the years. The representative did not provide a timeline for the opening of Mariposa Rosa.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Taco Bell location is seen in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Taco Bell to roll out AI ordering at its drive-thrus
Patricia Battle AMG-TheStreet

Taco Bell says it is adding voice artificial intelligence technology at hundreds of its restaurants in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Ne-Yo, Brian Posehn, Chris Brown and the annual “Star Trek” convention highlight this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Country superstar with emotional connection to Vegas opening Strip restaurant
recommend 2
Closing date of legendary Strip restaurant remains a mystery
recommend 3
Opening date revealed for star chef’s 5th Strip restaurant
recommend 4
Poke restaurant opening 1st Las Vegas Valley location
recommend 5
Famous fried chicken finger restaurant returns to Las Vegas Valley
recommend 6
Pioneering downtown Vegas bar celebrates 10 years