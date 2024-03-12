Rio reveals new lounge as part of $350M makeover

Lapa Lounge marks the third new food and beverage concept at the property following a food hall launch and a tavern opening soon.

A rendering of Lapa Lounge planned to open in June 2024 at the Rio in Las Vegas. (Rio)

For its latest culinary concept, the Rio is heading, well, to Rio.

On Monday, the property announced that Lapa Lounge would open in June in the lobby. Lapa draws inspiration from the city’s Lapa neighborhood, known for its bohemian mix of bars, restaurants, clubs and cultural events.

Lapa features brass monkeys and jaguars gamboling on the ceiling about an Italian blown-glass chandelier, a honey onyx bar top offering a warm glow, reclaimed teak accents, animal-inspired fabrics in vibrant red and green, and a veined black marble floor. The bar program showcases craft beers and bohemian-inspired cocktails.

Lapa Lounge is a rebranding and redesign of the lobby bar that has greeted guests since the property launched in 1990. Lapa Lounge follows the opening of Canteen Food Hall, formerly Carnival World Buffet, in January, and the news that Luckley Tavern & Grill would debut in May in the former All-American Bar & Grill.

The bars and restaurant are part of the Rio’s ongoing $350 million makeover.

