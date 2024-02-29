72°F
Food

Rio reveals replacement for its All-American bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 11:57 am
 
An image of the interior of Luckley Tavern, which is set to debut in May 2024 at The Rio off th ...
An image of the interior of Luckley Tavern, which is set to debut in May 2024 at The Rio off the Las Vegas Strip. (The Rio)

The $350 million makeover of the Rio continues with Luckley Tavern & Grill, set to debut in May in the former All-American Bar & Grill, the company announced Thursday. Word of the new restaurant follows the January debut at the Rio of Canteen Food Hall, which replaced Carnival World Buffet.

Luckley Tavern will open off the casino floor and feature reimagined American classics ranging from lollipop-style buffalo wings and tuna “pizza” to scallops Benedict and lobster pot pie to an ice cream sundae cart that pulls up tableside.

A Perfect Bite, a Las Vegas hospitality company, is creating Luckley Tavern, which draws inspiration from traditional English pubs and taverns.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

