Salute at Red Rock Casino to close by end of year

Salute, the Italian restaurant at Red Rock Resort, will close in early December. It’s one of five Clique Hospitality restaurants operating in Station Casinos properties. The other four, Hearthstone Cellar & Kitchen and Libre Mexican Cantina in Red Rock and Bottiglia Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch, will not be affected by the decision.
A new restaurant concept is planned for the Salute space, but there’s no word yet on what it will be.
Salute opened in September of 2015.
