Salute at Red Rock Casino to close by end of year

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2017 - 1:05 pm
 

Salute, the Italian restaurant at Red Rock Resort, will close in early December. It’s one of five Clique Hospitality restaurants operating in Station Casinos properties. The other four, Hearthstone Cellar & Kitchen and Libre Mexican Cantina in Red Rock and Bottiglia Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch, will not be affected by the decision.

A new restaurant concept is planned for the Salute space, but there’s no word yet on what it will be.

Salute opened in September of 2015.

