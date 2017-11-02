Salute at Red Rock Casino to close by end of year

Salute, the Italian restaurant at Red Rock Resort, will close in early December. It’s one of five Clique Hospitality restaurants operating in Station Casinos properties. The other four, Hearthstone Cellar & Kitchen and Libre Mexican Cantina in Red Rock and Bottiglia Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch, will not be affected by the decision.

Salute, the Italian restaurant at Red Rock Resort, will close in early December. Facebook

Signage is shown near construction for Salute at Red Rock hotel-casino Wednesday, June 3, 2015, in Las Vegas. The new Italian restaurant, built by Clique Hospitality, is slated to open this fall. (Ronda Churchill/Review-Journal)

Pasta chef Jon Rataski prepares a side pasta at Salute in the Red Rock Resort at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Construction for Salute takes place at Red Rock hotel-casino Wednesday, June 3, 2015, in Las Vegas. The new Italian restaurant, built by Clique Hospitality, is slated to open this fall. (Ronda Churchill/Review-Journal)

Salute, the Italian restaurant at Red Rock Resort, will close in early December. It’s one of five Clique Hospitality restaurants operating in Station Casinos properties. The other four, Hearthstone Cellar & Kitchen and Libre Mexican Cantina in Red Rock and Bottiglia Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch, will not be affected by the decision.

A new restaurant concept is planned for the Salute space, but there’s no word yet on what it will be.

Salute opened in September of 2015.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.