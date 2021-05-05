(Secret) golden sushi celebrates the Knights; free Scotch; bourbon and ’cue

Zuma introduces sushi roll to honor Golden Knights, while Scotch company offers free drams, bourbon is paired with barbecue, foodie tours offered in afternoon.

Golden Maki Roll at Zuma. (Zuma)

Barbecue-whiskey package at Virgil's Real Barbecue. (Virgil's Real Barbecue)

Golden sushi for Knights

To celebrate the NHL playoffs and Vegas Golden Knights, Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a secret-menu item: the Golden Maki Roll. It features bluefin tuna, tempura flakes and pickled daikon inside and is topped with toro, fried ginger, Ossetra caviar and 24-karate gold leaf. The eight-piece roll is $69. zumarestaurant.com

Free Scotch!

The Wee Beastie oversized all-terrain vehicle will distribute drams of Ardberg, the Ultimate Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, around the area this weekend. From noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, it’ll be at Lee’s Discount Liquors at 4427 E. Sunset Road in Henderson; from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Total Wine & More at 6885 Las Vegas Blvd. South; from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Top Shelf at 6415 S. Fort Apache Road; from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Oak & Ivy at the Downtown Container Park; from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Khoury’s Fine Wines & Spirits at 9915 S. Eastern Ave.; from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Liquor World at 6410 S. Rainbow Blvd.; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Liquor World at 4760 Cactus Ave.; and from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lee’s Discount Liquors at 4230 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Bourbon-barbecue package

To celebrate National Barbecue Month, Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade is offering barbecue and bourbon packages through May 31. For $55, it includes Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey with a Memphis-style spare rib, Longbranch Kentucky Straight Bourbon with Texas beef brisket, Jefferson Ocean Cask Strength Bourbon with Carolina Pulled Pork, Hudson Baby Bourbon with a barbecued wing and Wild Turkey American Honey Whiskey with Trash Ribs and cornbread. virgilsbbq.com

Afternoon foodie tour

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours has launched an afternoon culinary adventure at The Venetian and Wynn Las Vegas. Offered at 1 p.m. daily, the 2½-hour tour takes participants to Smith & Wollensky, Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill, Estiatorio Milos and Cipriani, where they will try 10 signature dishes, with a guide offering information about the restaurants and landmarks. It’s $125, with an optional beverage package $60. lipsmackingfoodietours.com

Garage grocery delivery

Amazon has expanded Key by Amazon Grocery Delivery, by which eligible Prime members can have their Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries delivered inside their garages, to the Las Vegas area. amazon.com/key-grocery

Here and there

— On National Shrimp Day on Monday, Rubio’s is offering all shrimp entrees for $6 with the purchase of any drink, with the coupon at rubios.com or code MKTG1124. rubios.com

— The grand-opening ceremonies for Dick’s Last Resort at Neonopolis will begin at 11:30 a.m. May 13.

