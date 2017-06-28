Shake Shack to open at The District at Green Valley Ranch

Shake Shack will open the doors to its new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Shake Shack (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shake Shack will open the doors to its new location at The District at Green Valley Ranch at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12. It will be the chain’s fourth Southern Nevada location – the others being inside the NY NY resort, in Downtown Summerlin and within the T-Mobile Arena.

In addition to all of the signature items the chain is known for, the new spot will have several unique offerings and local tie-ins. For example, it will be the only location where you can get three new varieties of frozen custard concretes. The PB Toffee Crunch flavor will feature vanilla custard, peanut butter sauce, marshmallow sauce, chocolate toffee and malt powder. A version called Takes the CupCAKE will be made with chocolate and vanilla custard, cream cheese-chocolate crunch frosted cupcakes from The Cupcakery’s West Lake Mead Boulevard location, and fudge sauce. And Pie Oh My will consist of vanilla custard and a slice of Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie.

In keeping with Shake Shack tradition, five percent of the proceeds from one of the signature concretes will go to a local charity. In this case it will be the Pie oh My. And like the other locations, it will donate the funds from the program to the Three Square food bank.

Finally, brews from the local Joseph James Brewing Company will join the location’s craft beer menu.

Contact Al Mancini at AMancini@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5250. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.