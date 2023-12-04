60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Shake Shack to open first drive-thru location in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 3:59 pm
 
Shake Shack plans to open its first drive-thru location in the Las Vegas Valley on Dec. 14. (Sh ...
Shake Shack plans to open its first drive-thru location in the Las Vegas Valley on Dec. 14. (Shake Shack)

For years, Southern Nevadans have had to take the long journey from their cars to the dining room of their local Shake Shack for a burger or hand-spun milkshake — until now.

Shake Shack announced it will open its first drive-thru location in the Las Vegas Valley next week in North Las Vegas.

The restaurant, located at 1830 W. Craig Road, will hold a grand opening on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 customers at the location will receive free branded cold cups.

Additionally, Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to Three Square food bank.

The drive-thru will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to midnight, with the dining room open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shake Shack has six other restaurant-only locations across the Las Vegas Valley, including in Downtown Summerlin, at New York-New York on the Strip and in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
3
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
4
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
5
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Depeche Mode, the Great Santa Run and the Pac-12 title game lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Celebrated chef closes Chinatown Las Vegas restaurant
Celebrated chef closes Chinatown Las Vegas restaurant
5 new valley restaurants, including one offering free taquitos for a year
5 new valley restaurants, including one offering free taquitos for a year
First look: Renderings unveiled for new Station casino-resort in Henderson
First look: Renderings unveiled for new Station casino-resort in Henderson
A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson
A steakhouse from Texas expands to Henderson
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley