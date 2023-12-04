Shake Shack to open first drive-thru location in Las Vegas Valley

Shake Shack announced it will celebrate the opening of its first local drive-thru location with a special giveaway for the restaurant’s first 100 customers.

Shake Shack plans to open its first drive-thru location in the Las Vegas Valley on Dec. 14. (Shake Shack)

For years, Southern Nevadans have had to take the long journey from their cars to the dining room of their local Shake Shack for a burger or hand-spun milkshake — until now.

Shake Shack announced it will open its first drive-thru location in the Las Vegas Valley next week in North Las Vegas.

The restaurant, located at 1830 W. Craig Road, will hold a grand opening on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 customers at the location will receive free branded cold cups.

Additionally, Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to Three Square food bank.

The drive-thru will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to midnight, with the dining room open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shake Shack has six other restaurant-only locations across the Las Vegas Valley, including in Downtown Summerlin, at New York-New York on the Strip and in The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.