A popular hangout of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin during the Rat Pack era, Bar Prohibition at the Golden Gate pays tribute to Las Vegas history.

Kick in the Head cocktail (Golden Gate)

Bar Prohibition at the Golden Gate pays tribute to Las Vegas history with drinks named after bootleggers and Lady Luck. The bar was a popular hangout of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin during the Rat Pack era. Sip like an old-time Las Vegan with the Kick in the Head cocktail.

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce Bombay Dry gin

■ ¾ ounce Grand Marnier

■ 1 ounce pineapple juice

■ Juice of half a lemon

■ Ginger beer

Garnish

■ Lemon peel

Directions

Add ingredients except ginger beer to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lemon peel.