Slater’s 50/50 serves a 24K burger made with real gold

Slater’s 50/50

Slater’s 50/50, known for its iconic burger with a healthy dose of bacon, has done it again with a sandwich that’s a tribute to Las Vegas. The 24K Burger starts with a brioche bun dusted with 24-karat gold, stacked with three strips of 24K “billionaire’s bacon,” a half-pound of Australian wagyu beef, truffle cheese, baby arugula, bacon jam, roasted garlic aioli and demi-glace, with regular or sweet potato fries on the side. It sells for $24. If that’s not indulgent enough, you could go for the Whale Burger, which doubles the Australian wagyu to a full pound and tops it with 3 ounces of poached lobster in addition to everything else, and serves it with a 375 ml bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne. And the fries, of course. That’s $100. Slater’s 50/50 is at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.